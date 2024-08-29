Caddick Restores Iconic Leeds Mill

Caddick Construction Group has reached completion of Stonebridge Beck, Rushbond’s brand new “heritage village” at the Grade II listed Stonebridge Mills in Leeds.

Handover of the development marks the completion of a £25m renovation and new-build project to create 112 residential properties, including mill townhouses, contemporary new build homes and restored cottages.

Construction work began in May 2021 and has seen the derelict 19th century mill and cottages restored and refurbished to create a unique residential community spanning 9.1 acres.

Preserving the mill’s historic character was a crucial element of the Rushbond project with Caddick restoring and retaining existing features. These included original signage, a cast iron weigh bridge, an internal stone staircase with cast iron balustrade and chimney restoration.

Caddick’s work on-site also included the installation of incoming utility services, associated plot drainage, estate infrastructure, ancillary works, highway works and car charging for all properties.

The Yorkshire-based construction firm also facilitated 10 local apprenticeships, welcomed two construction T-Level students from Leeds College of Building into work placements, created 100 new jobs in Leeds and engaged with over 700 local pupils through 12 educational visits and workshops.

J W Maud, Chairman at Rushbond Plc, comments: “We have been delighted to work with the talented Caddick team and to deliver the Rushbond vision – a respectful, significant heritage anchored residential community, harnessing and preserving Leeds’ gem for a new future.”

Steve Ford, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction Group in Yorkshire and the North East, comments: “Delivering Rushbond’s vision to create Stonebridge Beck and bringing this historic mill site back to life was a project that required meticulous attention to detail and I’m very proud of what the Caddick team has achieved. Preserving history while creating something contemporary and sustainable is a fine balance and the result is a stunning residential development by Rushbond that pays tribute to Leeds’ industrial heritage.

“The historic significance of these Georgian and Victorian mills meant that it was important that we worked closely with the planning and heritage officers, as well as registering our site with the Considerate Constructors Scheme to make sure we delivered the development to an impeccable standard.”

