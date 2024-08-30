Ceremony marks the start of work at 2,500-home development in Swindon’s New Eastern Villages

A breaking-ground ceremony has been held to mark the start of construction work at a new village on the edge of Swindon up to 2,500 homes.

Senior figures from housebuilder Vistry Group, Sovereign Network Group (SNG) and Swindon Borough Council gathered to formally place the first spade in the ground at Lotmead on Friday 23 August.

The development, which is a joint venture between Vistry and SNG, has been planned to include a local centre, two primary schools, sports hub and green space on a 417-acre site to the east of Wanborough Road.

Lotmead forms part of the wider New Eastern Villages project which is set to provide around 8,000 new homes alongside a range of new employment, health, retail, education and leisure facilities.

Vistry Cotswolds will build 214 homes under its Bovis Homes brand in the first phase of Lotmead, known as King George Park, on a 39-acre parcel of land in the south-western part of the wider site. This will include 153 properties for private sale through Vistry’s Bovis Homes brand and 61 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership through SNG.

The breaking-ground ceremony was attended by Swindon Borough Council leader Jim Robbins, the council’s corporate director for inclusive economy and sustainability James Coulstock, and director of strategic growth Richard Bell. Also in attendance were James Gibson, development director at SNG, and a delegation from the senior management team at Vistry Cotswolds led by regional managing director Supriya Ray.

Councillor Robbins said: “I am delighted we have been able to support the UK’s biggest housebuilder, Vistry, in unlocking this site for over 2,000 homes in the New Eastern Villages (NEV) to show that Swindon is leading the way in delivering the housing growth expected by the new government.

“Lotmead will see a significant number of new homes, 30 per cent of which will be affordable, and a brand new community in a village setting complete with schools, green open spaces and local facilities delivering on our missions to build a greener and better Swindon.

Vistry Cotswolds Lotmead Farm New development near Warnbourgh. Ground breaking event.

“I look forward to seeing the development take shape as we continue our drive to meet our housing targets so we build the homes our residents will need now and into the future.”

Supriya Ray, regional managing director of Vistry Cotswolds, said: “The New Eastern Villages scheme is one of the most significant urban regeneration projects in the UK. This exciting development will not only help to address the country’s housing shortage but also assist Swindon Borough Council’s aspirations to kick start economic growth in the town and wider region.

“Lotmead is one of the first villages to be brought forward within the wider scheme, and will therefore have an integral role to play in the formation of this new community. We are proud to be working in partnership with SNG and the council to deliver the new homes and infrastructure which will create a thriving and sustainable neighbourhood where people will want to live.

“Our involvement in this massively important project reflects our partnerships-led approach and further underlines Vistry’s position as the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes.”

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Vistry will be providing a significant investment in local services and infrastructure, which it expects to be in the region of £60 million. This will include contributions towards primary and secondary education, healthcare and road improvements.

In addition to this, Vistry will be providing allotments, sports pitches, two equipped play areas, a new road, cycle links, and a sports pavilion.

James Gibson, Development Director Regional Managing Director West at SNG, said: “This site is a positive step towards delivering our ambitious plans for tens of thousands of good, affordable, new homes that are much needed. I’m delighted that our joint venture with Vistry will form a vital part of the delivery of this vision in the Swindon area.

“To maximise our impact, we’re always looking to work with partners like Vistry that share our vision of building high quality, sustainable neighbourhoods with the range of supporting facilities and infrastructure that will form a thriving community over generations at Lotmead.”

Outline planning permission for the Lotmead scheme was granted in 2021 and detailed plans for the first phase of 214 homes were approved by Swindon Borough Council in June this year. Properties will include a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses and eight one-bedroom apartments. The first homes are due to be completed by Summer 2025.

For more information about Vistry Group, visit vistrygroup.co.uk.

To find out more about SNG, go to sng.org.uk.

