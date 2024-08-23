Clowes Developments bolster their team with new recruit

Clowes Developments have further strengthened their team through the appointment of Jenny McCrea, a graduate from Nottingham Trent University.

Jenny applied for the Graduate Surveyor position at Clowes in line with finishing her degree in Property Development and Planning where she obtained a 2:1. Jenny will be working with the Land and Planning and Development team in a hybrid role giving her a unique insight into both departments.

Tom Morley, Surveyor in the Land and Planning team, commented on Jenny’s appointment,

“We are delighted to welcome Jenny to the team. Jenny will be supporting two departments which are closely linked in the lifecycle of a typical Clowes project. Namely, she will be assisting on the delivery of a brand-new site, Pleasley Hill in Mansfield, Nottingham along with progressing existing sites through planning and onwards.

Jenny added,

“As a local graduate, I wanted to find a company where I would fit in and feel part of a team. I took a look at the website and noticed Clowes have a healthy mix of employees and a culture which would allow someone like me to thrive and grow as a young surveyor. The head office at Ednaston Park is beautiful, who wouldn’t want to work in that environment?

Additionally, I noticed some great opportunities which most graduates could only dream of being involved in. Fairham is an exciting project, 606-acres of mixed-use development opportunities and a desire by Clowes and Homes England to nurture a brand-new neighbourhood from scratch. It’s a relatively small team at Clowes, so it’s all hands-on deck, that really appealed to me.”

Jenny has aspirations to complete her Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) in Planning and Development whilst working at Clowes. With a whole host of opportunities ahead of her, this will surely be a realistic goal for the new graduate.

Clowes Developments are celebrating 60 years in business, they are one of the UK’s largest and strongest privately-owned property investment and development organisations, dedicated to a simple aim: to build a lasting legacy of strong, sustainable places that will enable future generations to prosper. The Derbyshire-based property group presented their strongest numbers in its history with turnover of £253.2m and operating profit of £43.4m for the financial year 2022-23.

