Consultation begins on major regeneration plan for Holt Town

The Council has begun gathering feedback around the transformational proposals being developed for Holt Town, east Manchester as consultation opens today.

Holt Town presents an opportunity to create a new town within the city, developing 74acres (30ha) of underused, brownfield land that has the potential to deliver thousands of new homes – including significant affordable housing – alongside an exciting new cultural offer, new high quality green and play space, and new commercial space.

Bound by the city centre one side and Sport City and the Etihad Campus the other, major investment in this area will finally create a link between these two key economic drivers for Manchester and continue the long-term regeneration of Ancoats and New Islington into east Manchester.

Holt Town transformation in numbers:

Around 4,500 new homes – including affordable housing, alongside a range of tenures and housing types to diversify the city’s housing offer

15 acres of new and enhanced public green space – including enhanced and regrown woodland

1km play link for young people to enjoy safe outdoor space all year round

New commercial space that could support 1,500 new jobs in the area – as well as new cultural and community spaces

A range of low-car principles, including safe walking and cycling routes and new mobility hub.

The Council is also exploring how digital technologies can be embedded into the fabric of urban regeneration projects to modernise the way residents can access public services – from traffic management, waste collection and neighbourhood management to health and social care.

The Neighbourhood Development Framework (NDF) has been produced by a multi-disciplinary team led by Studio Egret West that will help guide investment in the Holt Town area over the next decade.

Consultation details:

The consultation will be open for six weeks from 19 August to 29 September 2024.

Respondents can provide feedback via www.holttownwoodtown.com

Local people can also attend two in-person drop-in events at Church of the Apostles & St Cuthbert’s, Ridgeway Street, Miles Platting, Manchester M40 7FY.

Wednesday 18th September 1 – 5 pm

Thursday 19th September 3 – 7 pm

Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, said:

“We have big ambitions for Holt Town and it’s not an exaggeration when we say we are creating a new town in our city, transforming an underused part of our city centre to create a new community, thousands of new homes, new commercial space and new jobs – all within a sustainable, green and safe neighbourhood.

“As ever, we need the insight from local people to feed into our long-term vision. Feedback from local people is really important as it helps guide our investment in neighbourhoods, with perspective from the people who know the area well.

“It’s easy to take part online – or drop-in to one of our in-person events. We look forward to seeing you.”

