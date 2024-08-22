elementalLONDON announces partnership with CIAT

elementalLONDON is delighted to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists (CIAT) to help support its membership in the development of construction projects.

Reflecting and enhancing the success of the elemental digital platform, elementalLONDON will have the ethos of Advancing the efficiency of buildings at its core. It will deliver an exhibition and content programme created around the wants and needs of its audience that combines deep insight with practical understanding of the challenges faced by building owners and operators, and the entire supply chain, across commercial and residential projects.

The partnership will facilitate the delivery of information to the CIAT membership and give elementalLONDON visitors the opportunity to connect with the Institute’s team and understand more about architectural technology as a discipline.

(pictured) Adam Endacott, Head of Creative & Communications, Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists, comments: “CIAT is excited to be working with elementalLONDON for this all-new show aimed at specifiers. It is an ideal opportunity for Architectural Technologists to broaden their knowledge development, explore products and processes and gain essential CPD. We look forward to this show becoming a staple part of the built environment exhibition calendar.”

Rebecca Pearce, elementalLONDON Event Director, adds: “We’re delighted to have agreed this partnership with CIAT. We look forward to being able to share our plans and vision with the Institute’s members in the coming months, and welcoming them to ExCeL London in 2025 and beyond.”

