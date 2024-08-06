Esh Construction partners with North East Combined Authority to champion STEM careers

Contractor trains up STEM ‘Careers Champions’ to roll out North East Ambition Programme in region’s schools.

Esh Construction has partnered with the North East Combined Authority to enhance STEM provision in schools across the region.

Working collaboratively through the Combined Authority’s North East Ambition Programme, which aims to champion the full potential of the region by connecting communities and giving people the skills to succeed, Esh has provided six bespoke kits to support a wider understanding of STEM-related construction careers.

Through the programme, Esh is currently training up six Careers Champions, who will then host a ‘Get into STEM’ session in participating schools, with the kits available for schools to book out and use for extra-curricular sessions that will promote STEM careers. Already, 55 primary schools have expressed interest in getting involved.

Esh’s award winning ‘Get into STEM’ programme is designed to positively shape career aspirations whilst developing skill sets essential for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Since 2015, Esh has delivered the programme to more than 16,900 primary school students across the North East, Tees Valley and Yorkshire.

Kate Marshall, Social Value Manager for the North East at Esh Construction said: “Our team has been working closely with the Careers Champions to demonstrate programme delivery of the STEM kits, so that they can train up teachers and classroom assistants to use the kits within their own schools. The initiative to enhance STEM understanding to more students across our region will ultimately raise awareness of a range of career options in the construction and built environment sector.

“At a time when our industry is dealing with a skills shortage, engaging with students from a young age will provide opportunities as we move into the 2030s and beyond. Our relationship with the North East Combined Authority continues to prosper to bring through the next generation of STEM workers, and we’re excited to watch as this programme develops over the coming months.”

Two Careers Champions are based in Northumberland, as well as one covering Newcastle and North Tyneside, one for Sunderland and South Tyneside, one for Gateshead and one for County Durham schools.

Each STEM kit contains bright and vibrant resources such as foam bricks, measuring equipment, literature and personal protective equipment, with a vision to raise student awareness of the world around them, consider STEM topics and reinforce important construction health and safety messages.

Through its North East Ambition programme, the Combined Authority is supporting schools to broaden horizons, raise aspirations, challenge stereotypes and help children connect their learning to the world around them. Experience of real-world careers such as those demonstrated through the use of the STEM kits and Careers Champions is a key part of meeting these aims.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, North East Combined Authority Cabinet member for Education, Inclusion and Skills, said: “This STEM kit rollout will support our work delivering careers related learning for primary schools in the region, by providing an opportunity for meaningful employer engagement within a key sector. The kit will help challenge gender stereotyping, support numeracy and literacy, and give the children a chance to learn about different progression pathways that will be available for them in the future, including apprenticeships and T Levels.”

The school rollout will commence in autumn, with a system being set up for schools to contact the Career Champions to book the kit out through a booking and collection point. Schools may then deliver their own sessions as per the lesson plan outlined, or may choose to use the kit alongside other STEM-related lessons.

Through the programme, Esh is currently training up six Careers Champions. Pictured, from left, are Rachael Thompson, Social Value Coordinator at Esh Construction, with Careers Champions Ruth Thornber from Fellside Primary School, Chloe Fletcher from Walkergate Community School and Gillian Ridley from Esh Winning Primary School Rachael Thompson, Social Value Coordinator at Esh Construction is training Careers Champions for the STEM programme rollout

