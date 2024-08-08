Future phases of two new net-zero retirement communities approved

In the past week later living operator and developer, Inspired Villages, achieved planning approval for further phases at two of its future communities. Arun Lea, Broadbridge Heath and Little Mount Lake, near Tunbridge Wells, were both approved in detail by their respective councils.

Phase 1 of Inspired’s Little Mount Lake community in the District of Wealden, West Sussex, was approved in 2021. This latest decision on Phases 2 and 3, that was unanimously approved by Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee last week, will deliver a further 91 specialist homes for over 65s. This will support the significant need for age-appropriate housing options for older people across the District while freeing up existing family homes in the area.

Speaking at the committee, Cllr Johanna Howell, Wealden District Councillor for Frant & Wadhurst, said: “I visited an Inspired Village unit up in Leeds, near Leeds Castle, and was very impressed by them.”

She added: “I would like to thank Inspired Villages for listening, for being there and being receptive to ideas – they are model for other people as to how they should go forward.”

Inspired Villages are currently in the process of appointing a primary contractor to deliver the first phase. In addition to the jobs and apprenticeships created during construction, the new retirement community is expected to create approximately 30 full-time equivalent jobs for local people once Little Mount Lake is complete.

The second success was for its Arun Lea community located in Broadbridge Heath, West Sussex. Phase 1 was approved in November last year for the village centre with restaurant, café and shop, as well as a swimming pool and sauna, all open to the wider community, in addition to 47 homes.

Plans for Phases 2 and 3 were submitted in February this year for an extra 94 homes and approved by Horsham District Council last week.

Ellen Pearce, Head of Planning at Inspired Villages commented, said: “We’re really pleased with the outcomes for our Arun Lea and Little Mount Lake communities as a tremendous amount of effort goes into each planning application. In the case of Little Mount Lake, we were keen to demonstrate to Wealden District Council Planning Committee Members what life at Inspired Villages looks like so it was fantastic to be able to share that with a tour around Ledian Gardens in Leeds, Kent.

“We are now working toward the submission of a further seven planning applications for the remainder of the year and remain optimistic that the positive views of the council members and officers at these two communities will be echoed in other Local Authorities.”

Inspired Villages CEO, Jamie Bunce continued: “Getting the green light to grow these two net-zero communities is a great way to kick off the second half of 2024. The simple fact is the UK needs more housing of every kind, the new National Planning Policy Framework states 1.5m new homes and these outcomes help towards that goal with a further 185 age-appropriate homes for our rapidly ageing population. It’s a positive step in the right direction and I would like to extend a huge well done to the planning team for all their hard work and dedication in making this happen.”

Inspired Villages is an operator and developer of integrated retirement communities across the UK. It currently operates nine villages, which are home to over 1,200 residents. For more information visit www.inspiredvillages.co.uk

