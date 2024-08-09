Glencar announces completion of £2.5M railway arches restoration project

Working for The Arch Company, four railway arches situated on America Street, Southwark, SE1 were comprehensively renovated and turned into space designed for businesses to thrive.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that is has completed a project to renovate four railway arches situated on America Street, Southwark SE1 for new customer The Arch Company.

The scope of works encompassed demolition, groundworks, fire rated façade installation, waterproofing, a new substation and extensive sustainable fit-out.

Commenting on the appointment, Glencar Commercial Director – Special Projects Neil Johnstone said : “This development breathes new life into these spaces and provides a blank canvas for restaurants, cafes, bars, and other leisure businesses looking to contribute to the local community and economy.

We were very happy to work with the team at The Arch Company for the first time to not only revitalise these historic structures into high-quality, repurposed spaces but also to deliver a development that meets high sustainability standards, an area where Glencar leads the way.

Energy efficient elements that featured in the restoration included the re-lining of all arch spaces, new insulated floor slabs suitable for restaurant use and the installation of new LED smart lighting and glazed front infills.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the exceptional project team that worked on this development and we look forward to collaborating again with The Arch Company in future”.

Roger King, Operations Director at The Arch Company, said: “We’re pleased to complete the transformation works of these arches, turning them into spaces for businesses to thrive in the heart of Southwark. Designed for restaurant, bar, retail, or gym use, we encourage anyone interested in letting to get in touch directly.”

