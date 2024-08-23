Ipsum looks to the future with new Power acquisition

Specialist utilities services provider, Ipsum, has announced its acquisition of Stoke-on-Trent based electrical installation and maintenance contractor, Site Energy Limited, together with its associated training business SES Training Solutions. It marks the seventh acquisition in its Power division and ninth overall.

The addition will complement Ipsum’s existing capabilities of electrical and mechanical design, installation and maintenance of low and high voltage installations across the UK. The acquisition of the training facility also shows Ipsum’s commitment to developing its existing and new employees, while continuing to provide high quality training to the wider industry.

Richard Thomas, CEO at Ipsum, said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Site Energy Limited and SES Training Solutions. Not only does it broaden our capabilities and geographical reach in the Power industry, but it also allows us to support the development of current and future talent. We warmly welcome our new colleagues to Ipsum, and we look forward to working with Simon and Carl who are remaining with the business.”

Simon Blundred, MD at Site Energy Limited, said: “We’re looking forward to this new and exciting period. We have been working closely with Ipsum over the last few months to ensure a seamless transition so that we can continue to deliver for our customers. This acquisition gives us the opportunity to further enhance our offering and tap into Ipsum’s delivery at scale.”

Carl Thompson, MD at SES Training Solutions, continued: “The acquisition will allow us to further tap into the Power sector and work with some key players in the industry to provide essential training to the current and new workforce. Times are challenging and Power as an industry is facing the mammoth task of attracting new talent, however the acquisition presents a great opportunity to engage with people across the UK and show them how exciting it is to be in this sector.”

Ipsum is a leading provider of specialist utility and infrastructure services. It works in partnership with customers across regulated and non-regulated environments to optimise asset performance, supporting the security, resiliency of critical networks. Read more here.

The transaction was advised upon by Luke Rae, Corporate Deal Executive at KBS Corporate, the UK’s No.1-ranked mid-market company sales adviser (source: LSEG).

