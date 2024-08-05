Keepmoat appoints new Regional Managing Director

Top 10 UK homebuilder, Keepmoat, has announced the appointment of Ben Leather as Regional Managing Director, to head up the West Midlands and South West regions.

In his role as Regional Managing Director, Ben will focus on implementing new strategies for the region, supporting the land acquisition strategy and driving growth in key areas to deliver quality new homes for local people, regenerate disused and abandoned brownfield land and create affordable housing options.

With a wealth of experience within the sector, Ben most recently worked as Managing Director at Spitfire. He brings more than 20 years’ industry experience to the role with extensive knowledge of growing and scaling business operations, securing land and building partnerships.

Commenting on his appointment, Ben said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed by such a well-established, national homebuilder. Over the past few years the West Midlands and South West has seen significant successes and has grown to become one of Keepmoat’s flagship regions. I have a strong track record sourcing and securing new land opportunities and I look forward to bringing my expertise from previous roles as both Land Director and Managing Director.

“Keepmoat’s vision is to build communities and transform lives, and its sustainability activity contributes towards the delivery of this ambition. I strive towards achieving the company’s goal of improving the quality of new homes and creating communities that leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Keepmoat West Midlands and South West has multiple live developments operating from Birmingham down to Bristol. Flagship partnerships are ongoing with Homes England, North Somerset Council, and local housing associations.

Charlotte Goode, Divisional Chair at Keepmoat, added: “I’m really pleased that Ben has joined the team and I look forward to working with him to further strengthen our land pipeline and support the growth of our business.

“Our West Midlands and South West team is currently delivering across five operational sites and has completed 240 new homes in the last year. We specialise in developing brownfield land and we are committed to building 4,000 future homes with net carbon zero emissions – namely on our Winterstoke Gate development in Weston-super-Mare. I’m excited to see Ben push forward our goal to regenerate areas through our partnership model and drive relationships with landowners to create thriving, sustainable communities.”

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals