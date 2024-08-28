Kemps Lighting and thyssenkrupp Materials UK Pioneer Sustainability in the Commercial Lighting Sector

The leading material supplier and supply chain solutions provider – thyssenkrupp Materials UK, is proud to announce a pioneering partnership with Kemps Lighting, marking a significant milestone in sustainability within the construction and architecture sectors. Kemps Lighting has become the first company in the UK to receive the greenability Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) certification from thyssenkrupp Materials UK. This achievement showcases their commitment to transparency and sustainability by thoroughly assessing their entire supply chain using the cradle-to-gate approach.

The company in the UK, which is part of the global thyssenkrupp Materials Services, offers comprehensive services to calculate and improve product carbon footprints (PCF) through its newly launched greenability brand. Their carbon footprint consulting aims to enhance the sustainability of supply chains and improve overall environmental impact. The greenability brand aims to further thyssenkrupp Materials UK commitment to environmental stewardship and also focuses on providing carbon-reduced materials such as aluminium, stainless steel and carbon steel.

The greenability initiative from thyssenkrupp Materials UK provides optimal view for resource utilisation, and Kemps Lighting portrays this through their exemplary use of aluminium products. This certification ensures every emission from production to delivery is accounted for, offering the only third party-certified calculation of product carbon footprints in the materials industry.

Billy Kingsbury, CEO of thyssenkrupp Materials UK, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Kemps Lighting, a company that shares our dedication to sustainability and innovation. This certification not only highlights their leadership in reducing carbon emissions but also sets a new standard for sustainability in the commercial lighting industry. Our greenability initiative empowers our partners to make well-informed, sustainable decisions, and we are excited to see the positive impact this will have on the industry.”

Supporting the TM65 standard: the greenability certification plays a key role in supporting the TM65 standard within the construction and architecture industry. TM65 helps quantify and manage the embodied carbon emissions associated with mechanical, electrical, and public health (MEP) products in buildings, promoting more sustainable practices across the industry. The PCF certification supports the TM65 standard by enhancing sustainability reporting through more accurate and reliable carbon footprint data, broken down into product lifecycle stages. It supports Kemps Lighting in positioning itself as a leader in the field of sustainability within the commercial lighting sector and builds confidence with clients and stakeholders by providing third-party verified carbon footprint metrics. It also contributes to the industry effort in combating climate change by promoting lower-carbon products such as aluminium extrusion.

Mark Kemp, CEO of Kemps Lighting, stated:

“The partnership between thyssenkrupp Materials UK and Kemps Lighting showcases how collaborative efforts can lead to remarkable advancements in sustainability. This certification is a significant step forward in their shared commitment to a greener future and sets a new benchmark for sustainability in the industry.”

