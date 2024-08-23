Leeds property developer opens new base in Sheffield City centre

Torsion Group has opened a new 6,000 sq ft office in a regeneration hotspot in Sheffield city centre.

Leeds-based Torsion Group – a leading developer and contractor of student accommodation and build-to-rent residential schemes – has taken over the first floor of Velocity Village at 2 Tenter Street, joining the likes of DLP Planning, Anytime Fitness, Ministry of Justice and Wake Smith Solicitors.

Torsion Group is working on a number of flagship projects across the UK, including Sky Gardens in Leeds and Hollis Croft in Sheffield.

The under-construction Hollis Croft – a 17-storey tower boasting 234 build-to-rent apartments – is located just a stone’s throw from Torsion’s new Sheffield base. The development also sits directly next to True Sheffield – a 27-storey student-residential tower that is currently being delivered by Aztec Construction.

Like Torsion Group, Aztec Construction has also opened a new office in the area and now occupies over 10,000 sq ft of space at the nearby Pennine Five campus, which has undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment over recent years.

Both Velocity Village and Pennine Five are owned by RBH Properties, who are passionate about the significant development opportunities in this district of the city centre.

Jeremy Hughes, Director at RBH Properties, said: “We are delighted to welcome Torsion Group to 2 Tenter Street and are looking forward to seeing them join the evolving business community in the area.

“Much like Aztec Construction over at our Pennine Five campus, Torsion has realised the huge potential of this area of Sheffield City Centre, basing themselves here while simultaneously developing a new residential scheme just metres away.

“We believe our own investment into the area has provided real confidence and acted as a catalyst for further growth. It’s incredibly exciting to see several new residential developments underway and new businesses moving in, helping to cement the area’s promising future.”

