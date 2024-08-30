New footbridge to be built in Otley after public safety concerns raised over pedestrian crossing

Last July after public reports of defects in the Otley Bridge walkway, Leeds City Council urgently investigated whether further repairs were necessary. After the specialist contractors inspected the underside of the current footway it found further hidden defects, leading to understand that these problems were more widespread and the decision to replace the footway.

The council plan to install a temporary footbridge to allow residents with easy access to both sides of the river, whilst construction of a new footbridge takes place on the main bridge. This temporary bridge will be found a short distance to the east of Otley Bridge and link to Tittybottle Park.

Otley Bridge is an ancient seven span stone bridge and Scheduled Ancient Monument, which is almost 800 years old and carries the B6451 over the River Wharfe, which links two halves of Otley town. In the 1950s a cantilevered pedestrian concrete walkway was added to improve safety, as traffic use grew. It is this walkway which is falling into disrepair with holes in the footway being covered by deck boards and rolling programme of inspections ahead of its replacement.

Specialist contractor Balfour Beatty were appointed to look at solutions for bridge replacement and traffic management of the works. Initial work looked at all the options which saw pedestrians being diverted into the carriageway and single lane with temporary traffic lights for vehicular traffic. It was felt that any traffic restrictions in Otley town centre would be too disruptive, so a further contingency was developed to provide a separate temporary pedestrian crossing to enable the current traffic layout to be kept.

If the council does not address the footbridge problems the deterioration will continue, with current mitigation finally becoming inadequate. This will eventually need a full closure of the walkway to pedestrians on safety grounds, and a lengthy pedestrian diversion or disruptive traffic lights to facilitate pedestrians on the road bridge.

Initial activity is subjected to constraints of the site along a residential street and the geography. This will include some tree and vegetation clearance on the southern side of the river to create a temporary working area and launch site for initial piling works and to position a crane that will lift the bridge sections into place. In the park on the northern side minor works will also need to be carried out for creating a temporary abutment for the footbridge and to divert utility services. After the scheme, the council will plant several semi-mature trees for any tree which can’t be replaced like for like.

The council will write to residents who live nearest the work site to further explain the works, and provide regular progress updates over the duration of the scheme. Residents and businesses will also be able to speak to the project team at the Otley Community Hub on Nelson Street, starting in September on the following day/times: Tuesday 10 – 11am and Friday 1pm – 3pm.

Subject to the weather, the scheme is anticipated to be completed during autumn 2025.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said:

“Otley Bridge is an ancient crossing in the centre of the town. For pedestrian safety we now urgently need to demolish and replace the footway to modern standards, after coming to the end of its useful life. The new temporary footbridge will allow these works to Otley footbridge to be carried out safely, with less disruption to vehicle flow across the town and which will continue to enable people to cross the river safely.

“The council considered a range of options which needed to factor for disruption, cost and timing of the works limited by planning, ecology and by the Environment Agency. By starting the construction of the temporary bridge now, means that the process of replacing the existing footbridge can start in spring next year. Unfortunately, there will be the need for some short-term disruption for access and noise, as we prepare the site for construction, especially to allow crane access to the site.

“Vital work like this always involves disruption and best efforts are being done to minimise any as much as possible. However, I know that it will still be inconvenient for people, and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience whilst we do this urgent work. The urgency requires some short-term inconvenience to construct the temporary bridge to continue to allow this vital crossing in the town.

“We will keep residents regularly updated as the works progress and have set up a website (https://otleybridge.commonplace.is/) with information about the project, along with plans and timescales. The council will work closely with our contractor to make good progress over the months ahead, working towards an expected completion of the temporary bridge in spring 2025 and access to the new Otley footbridge in late summer 2025.”

