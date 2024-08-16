New technical manuals from Polypipe Building Services ensures smooth specification

Drainage and water supply system specialist, Polypipe Building Services, has launched new technical brochures for its MecFlow Supply Systems designed to make the specification process as smooth as possible.

There is a technical manual dedicated to each key MecFlow products: MecFlow Fusion and MecFlow Press, which are now available to download. The manuals provide detailed information and full technical specifications to support building service and public health engineers when specifying projects.

MecFlow Fusion and MecFlow Press Supply Systems are designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability offering robust solutions for a wide range of applications in commercial and high-rise projects. Together they form a fully comprehensive supply system from the basement or plant room to risers, runouts and apartments.

Designed for robustness, MecFlow Fusion is available from ø20mm to ø 315mm and features a tough multi-layer composition that’s reinforced by microfibres for added mechanical strength and antimicrobial properties. The welding techniques used to install MecFlow Fusion produce secure, long-lasting joints without the need for hot works. Also available exclusively in MecFlow Fusion is the patented CLICKWELD™ technology, that allows a “dry fit” and adjustments before electrofusion of the joints.

Certified to BS EN ISO 15874 with WRAS approval, MecFlow Fusion uses socket weld, buttweld and electrofusion jointing methods to create homogenous joints.

Designed for flexibility and durability, MecFlow Press is a multi-layer composite piping system available from ø16mm to ø32mm. Engineered for potable, hot and cold plumbing and heating installations, MecFlow Press takes the best of both metal and plastic systems. Providing an oxygen tight barrier, low thermal expansion and first-class flow rates, the ideal choice for runout and apartment installations.

Certified to BS EN ISO 21003 with WRAS approval, MecFlow Press uses press-fit jointing featuring a stainless-steel sleeve with tool guide and inspection holes ensuring peace of mind.

Each of the technical manuals provide in-depth information on the systems range, including:

Detailed specifications and technical data

Installation guidelines and best practices

Performance characteristics and benefits

Application examples and case studies.

With the product’s full specifications available in two fully comprehensive publications, specifiers and contractors have complete reassurance and confidence that MecFlow Supply Systems comply with legislation and meet the project requirements.

Ian Crickmore, Technical Director of Polypipe Building Services, explains: “We recognise the importance to our clients of having technical information readily available during the specification process, helping them to correctly plan a project from the ground up. Our new MecFlow Supply Systems technical manuals are designed to make that process time-efficient and hassle-free, with easy to navigate information including full specifications, technical illustrations and rating tables, providing specifiers and contractors with complete reassurance that the MecFlow product is the right fit for their project.”

Download the technical manuals today: MecFlow Supply Systems | Polypipe

