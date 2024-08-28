Panattoni continues mid-box logistics drive with 200,000 sq ft speculative development in Crawley

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has begun speculatively developing a 200,000 sq ft logistics park in Crawley as part of its mid-box logistics development dive in the South East.

Panattoni Park Crawley comprises two units of 134,012 sq ft and 65,660 sq ft, which could be combined into one and will be built to a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’. Both units will incorporate enhanced sustainability measures, including roof-mounted solar panels, rainwater harvesting, electric vehicle charging points and 15% roof lights to give a high level of natural daylight.

Panattoni Park Crawley is in an established last mile and distribution location on Fleming Way in the industrial area of Manor Royal Business District, close to Gatwick Airport and junction 10 of the M23. It will provide direct access to the affluent consumer markets of London and the south east. Occupiers at Manor Royal include Amazon, DPD, Hermes, Parcelforce, Royal Mail, UPS, Yodel, Ocado and Tesco.

Panattoni Park Crawley is the fifth current mid-box development for Panattoni in the south east, joining Poyle (80,000 sq ft), Burgess Hill (452,469 sq ft), Brighton (268,063 sq ft) and Basingstoke (117,050 sq ft).

David McGougan, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “This development is in line with our strategy to speculatively develop in undersupplied markets, and Crawley provides occupiers with an excellent base to service London and south east markets.

“The outlook for the mid-box market is positive, with good levels of occupier interest, driven by their flight to quality and the desire to move out of older redundant stock and into modern and efficient space”.

Agents at Panattoni Park Crawley are JLL, Savills and Hollis Hockley.

For more information on Panattoni Park Crawley please visit: https://panattoni.co.uk/our-properties/crawley/

