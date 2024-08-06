Planning granted for £15.5m, 54 new home development in Waverley

honey will build 54 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes in Waverley, Rotherham, after being granted planning permission for a £15.5m development.

Called Homes by honey at Waverley, the development is located on the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site off Rivelin Way.

Homes by honey at Waverley will comprise a mix of semi-detached and detached properties.

It will form part of the local council’s larger redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre Orgreave Colliery & Coking site into a new, sustainable community.

Work at the development is due to commence in August with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in spring next year. Of the 54 homes, 17 have been designated to affordable housing.

Mark Mitchell, honey chief executive officer, commented: “Our Homes by honey at Waverley development has created a great deal of interest from prospective buyers since we announced plans had been submitted.

“Our development will provide high quality, high specification new homes to meet the significant demand that exists in the area from first-time buyers, second steppers, families and downsizers.

“Waverley is an excellent regeneration project, so we are very pleased that our development will become part of it.

“Now planning has been granted, we look forward to works starting to deliver homes that combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit of our buyers and the communities in which we build.”

