Planning granted for next phase of Moda Group’s landmark new Birmingham District

Green light for 462 new rental homes in second phase of 2,400-home New Garden Square masterplan

Moda Group has secured planning permission for the next phase of its city gateway masterplan in Edgbaston, paving the way for a further 462 much-needed new homes in the Birmingham district.

Plans for the 37-storey build-to-rent development were submitted in January. After being recommended for approval on 1 August, the building was given the go ahead by Birmingham City Council this afternoon.

Moda, in partnership with landowner Calthorpe Estates, will now deliver the striking building with an innovative ‘stepped bar’ design, creating a new and instantly recognisable local landmark. The consented plans include 462 high-quality homes for rent with flexible, all-inclusive tenancies.

Featuring a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes, residents will also benefit from best-in-class amenity spaces such as a roof terrace, 24-hour gym, co-working space and resident lounges, along with 230 new cycle parking spaces to encourage sustainable travel in the city.

The development is the latest phase of Moda and Calthorpe’s ambitious New Garden Square masterplan, which will also see the next part of the linear one-acre park being delivered running east to west along the whole length of the masterplan. Anchored by 2,400 new homes in a mix of tenures, the 11-acre masterplan will include the new park, along with retail space, a range of cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as community amenities and industry-leading workspace. Immediately adjacent to Edgbaston Village Tram Station, New Garden Square has lifestyle, wellness and convenience built into its spaces, providing a canvas for a new, multi-generational community to thrive.

The first phase of the New Garden Square masterplan – 398-home BTR neighbourhood Moda, Loudon’s Yard – opened last month with the first phases of homes pre-let before doors had opened. Named for the family behind the nearby Botanical Gardens, John and Jane Loudon, the neighbourhood has set the benchmark for the high quality of homes the New Garden Square masterplan will deliver.

James Blakey, Planning and Engagement Director at Moda Group, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for Moda and a big step forward for our wider 2,400-home mixed use masterplan, New Garden Square. Birmingham is in great need of quality new homes, and we are now that bit closer to delivering 462 outstanding quality homes, and a new city neighbourhood providing a gateway to the city centre.

“Working with Calthorpe Estates, the local community and our investors and stakeholders, plus Birmingham City Council, we are dedicated to delivering something that is transformational not just for Edgbaston and Birmingham, but also for the wider Midlands region.”

Ralph Minott, Masterplanning and Development Director at Calthorpe Estates, added: “The approval of this landmark development marks a significant milestone in the transformation of New Garden Square. Our partnership with Moda represents a new era of living and working to Edgbaston, delivering high-quality rental homes and outstanding amenities that reflect our commitment to creating vibrant, sustainable communities. We are thrilled to see our vision come to life, providing much-needed high-quality homes and contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of Birmingham.”

The New Garden Square masterplan is one of several Moda Group projects underway in the city, with 4,000 rental homes operational, under construction or in development. Committed to being a long-term custodian of its communities, Moda is committed to using its significant footprint in the city to drive skills, training and economies for the long term.

During construction of the 487-home Moda, The Mercian, local people were offered free construction training and a guaranteed job interview after completing a course through the Skills Hub, which was funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority in partnership with Birmingham City Council. The Hub exceeded the initial targets it had been set and resulted in 300 people being employed on site. Following the success of this scheme, the Skills Hub will also be used on site during construction of the 722-home Moda, Great Charles Street in the city’s Jewellery Quarter. A further 1,000 new homes are also planned at Stone Yard in Digbeth.

