Planning permission sought for Phase Two of Tustin Estate

The planning submission for Phase Two of the re-development of the Tustin Estate in south-east London has been submitted.

Planned in four phases, the whole scheme includes 250 replacement council homes and shared equity properties for returning leaseholders, 220 additional council homes for social rent and keyworker homes, along with 220 homes for sale. In addition, it will feature a central park, refurbishment of existing council homes, at least 1,800 sqm of commercial floorspace and a replacement primary school.

This latest phase delivers 295 homes at the east of the Estate. A mixture of maisonettes, and one, two and three-bedroom flats across four buildings provide 151 affordable homes and 144 private tenure homes. Taking inspiration from the history of the estate two of the buildings, flanking the Tustin Common park area, are proposed in green and light grey brick. For the others, a combination of red and pink brick referencing the industrial past of the area and defining the Ilderton Road character area.

The team has continued to work closely with residents of the estate, to ensure the project remains resident-led and reflects the requirements set out within the Tustin Residents Manifesto. Following on from Phase One, it will continue renewing and upgrading the estate’s public spaces. The core objective for Phase Two is to produce a quality building design to complement Phase One and continue the creation of a vibrant community focused redevelopment, whilst ensuring an efficient buildable design.

Since planning permission for the outline masterplan and Phase One was granted, Bouygues UK been appointed as Development Partners with Southwark Council and will be both contractor and developer for all phases. The dRMM-led design team, which includes architectural collaborators McCloy + Muchemwa, Landscape Architects Exterior Architecture, Structural Engineers Shockledge, and Sustainability Consultants XC02 have worked in close collaboration with the local community. The resultant vision for the estate retains and reinforces the existing green oasis and community spirit as part of the masterplan of 690 homes.

Phillippa Prongué, Bouygues UK‘s Managing Director of London and the South East said, “The planning submission for Phase Two is a significant milestone in the redevelopment of the Tustin Estate, and we are excited to continue our close collaboration with Southwark Council and the local community to bring this ambitious scheme to life.”

Victoria Hale, Senior Associate at dRMM said, “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to progress our work with Southwark, and the residents of the Tustin Estate, in developing the next phase of the masterplan. Phase 2 continues the transformation of the estate, delivering and managing good quality homes for all their residents.”

The 167 homes which make up Phase One are currently on site, with completion expected next year, and the whole project is planned to complete in 2030.

