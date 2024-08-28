Public consultation opens around ambitious proposals for Manchester’s former Central Retail Park

Manchester City Council and the Government Property Agency (GPA) have opened a joint consultation around emerging plans for the former retail site.

Open from Tuesday 27 August the consultation will gather feedback from local residents, businesses and other stakeholders that will help guide proposals to create a new government digital campus – delivered by the GPA – and a new city centre park space, delivered by the council.

The council agreed an updated Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) for the land in March 2023 that set out the high-level development principles for the site: to create low carbon commercial office space and high-quality, accessible green space to support continued economic growth in this part of Manchester’s city centre.

New Manchester Digital Campus

The Government Property Agency (GPA) exchanged contracts to acquire five acres of the former Central Retail Park in Ancoats from the city council in May this year with a view to constructing a state-of-the-art government digital campus.

This new office complex in the city will bring together a number of Civil Service departments with a focus around digital skills.

Once complete, the campus will be home to around 7,000 civil servants, creating significant opportunities for employment and wider economic development.

New City Centre Park

The new park space is being designed in collaboration with landscape architects Planit-IE and will help meet the need for quality, attractive green space in the city centre – which will also open up access to the existing Cotton Field Park and Ancoats Marina.

The site will accommodate new walking routes, helping to link to other city centre active travel investment in Ancoats, Northern Quarter and out towards the Etihad Campus.

Detailed design work will continue following consultation to deliver a park space comparable in size to Ancoats Green, which is also currently undergoing redevelopment works.

To note – Development across the rest of the site will be brought forward as a later development phase. More information will be made available in due course.

Take part in the public consultation – Tuesday, September 10

Local people and businesses can provide feedback online or at two in-person public consultation events at Halle St Peter’s, 40 Blossom Street, Ancoats, M4 6BF. Find out more about the proposals and feedback online:

www.fcrp-manchester.co.uk

Session One: 12pm to 2.30pm

Session Two: 5pm to 7pm

Anyone with accessibility needs – or no access to the internet – can call 0808 175 3408

The consultation will end on September 23, 2024, following which the proposals will be finalised and separate planning applications submitted later this year.

Cllr Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, said:

“We are beginning to see the potential of this site unlocked and the plans being developed by the council and the GPA meet the ambitions we have for this important site – including a new city centre park and digital campus that will be home to 7,000 civil servant jobs.

“The new park will help meet demand for high-quality green space in the city centre and will complement other green investment – including Ancoats Green – in this neighbourhood.

“As ever, consultation is the opportunity for our residents to give us feedback on the emerging proposals and help guide this investment that will benefit Mancunians for years to come.”

Mark Bourgeois, Interim CEO at the GPA, said:

“We are pleased to be working collaboratively with Manchester City Council on these plans to regenerate this important area of Manchester and we look forward to the input from city residents and businesses to help us deliver the optimum proposal.

“The GPA is also proud to be creating fantastic and sustainable workplaces to support the transformation of the Civil Service, and we are committed to growing its presence in Manchester, drawing on and helping to grow the city’s pool of talent.

“This proposed development, builds on the work the Council and the GPA undertook last year in putting in place an updated Strategic Regeneration Framework, and the shared ambition to regenerate the Ancoats former retail site, creating employment and wider business opportunities, supported by the digital campus.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals