Record number of potholes prompts civils expert warning 

A NEW report from the RAC has revealed that pothole related damage is the leading concern for UK drivers, costing them an average of £460 per year in repairs. Six out of ten drivers cite it is their top issue as a regular road user.

However, while funding has been allocated to address our road issues, civil engineering expert, Dave Sanders, from leading specialist supplier Wrekin Products has warned that there is no quick fix solution.

Earlier this year it was reported that 2023 saw 630,000 potholes being reported across England, Scotland, and Wales between January and November, with estimates suggesting it is costing UK drivers as much as £500 million in repairs – a five year high.

Dave said: “Unless there is a real push for long term pothole repair solutions instead of quick fixes, we will not be able to solve the pothole crisis – regardless of the budget allocated. We are seeing a growing number of local authorities unhappy with the approach of patch repairing already subpar pothole repair works, but this is happening far too often.

“More guidance on how potholes are formed and the innovative solutions available to combat this issue will allow more local authorities to address the root causes effectively.

“Other underlying causes of potholes include road ironwork failures, which also needs to be addressed. Potholes form when weaknesses exist in the road surface, potentially due to surfacing joints, remedial works, or the use of poor-quality materials. Installing a piece of ironwork in a road can create a potential weakness, as well as the cuts in the road needed to remove ironwork, therefore, replacement or repair of ironwork also poses an increased risk.

“Selecting alternative robust systems with the correct, appropriate materials can reduce the potential for surface weakness. Durable ironwork that is sympathetic to its bedding materials and surrounding environment is key to preventing potholes.”

