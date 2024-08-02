Rising tide of legal work as construction sector struggles to stay above water

By Matt Clark, Managing Director, Cardium Law

As a legal firm specialising in the construction sector, we are seeing an alarming rise in insolvencies and statutory demands linked to unpaid loans, breaches of facility agreements, personal guarantees, unpaid invoices and adjudications.

This trend is not merely a reflection of current economic challenges but is also deeply intertwined with the lingering effects of the pandemic and the fallout from other global events.

Bad reverberations

Aftershocks from the Covid-19 pandemic have continued to ripple through the construction industry.

Many businesses that managed to survive the initial lockdown and subsequent disruptions are now finding it difficult to stay afloat in the face of higher finance costs, labour costs, and the cost of construction materials.

One poignant example are developers that used bridging loans to fund planning and acquire development land only to find that the rising construction and finance costs make the development unviable. Such developers are left with costly loans that are unaffordable and land that is undevelopable. Another is a client which operated a leisure centre and managed to sustain it through the pandemic’s peak, only to succumb to recent insolvency. To make matters worse, the industry is also seeing a surge in fraud involving misuse of loan funds and unmeritorious pre-action protocol claims targeting vulnerable individuals or businesses designed to destroy either creditworthiness or business reputation.

This case underscores a broader trend. Many businesses are still grappling with the delayed financial repercussions of the pandemic three years later, as they struggle to survive in a tough market, weighed down by strains on profits and cashflow from the original Covid outbreak.

Economic pressures

Current economic conditions have exacerbated the struggles of the construction sector.

High inflation rates have driven up costs for materials, labour and equipment. This surge in expenses is straining the budgets of construction projects across the board, from small-scale developments to large infrastructure projects.

A recent CHAS report highlighted how these economic pressures have led to a significant downturn in the housing sector, particularly in new private housing work. This not only affects construction companies but also reverberates through the supply chain, impacting suppliers, contractors and ultimately clients.

The construction industry is now at a critical juncture, trying to balance escalating costs while maintaining profitability.

These financial strains are contributing to an increase in legal disputes, as companies find themselves unable to honour contracts and pay for services rendered.

Labour shortages

The financial pressures on the construction industry are exacerbated by significant labour shortages and a widening skills gap.

This issue has been intensified by Brexit, which has reduced the availability of skilled workers from the EU, and an ageing workforce, which is leading to higher retirement rates.

Government efforts to address these shortages include adding construction occupations to the Shortage Occupation List and increasing investments in apprenticeships and training programmes. The effectiveness of these measures remains to be fully seen.

The lack of skilled labour not only drives up wages but also delays project timelines, adding another layer of financial strain to already overburdened companies.

As projects become more costly and prolonged, the risk of insolvency increases, further contributing to the rising caseload of legal disputes.

Rising caseload

Our firm has seen a marked increase in the number of insolvencies and statutory demands related to unpaid loans, breaches of facility agreements, personal guarantees, unpaid invoices, and adjudications. Professional failures have also contributed to, or caused, failed developments.

Businesses across the construction sector are facing cashflow challenges, making it difficult to meet their financial obligations. This situation often leads to the appointment of administrators or LPA Receivers shifting control over assets to lenders and, all too often, insolvency proceedings.

Insolvencies in the construction sector not only affect the companies directly involved but also have a cascading effect on the wider economy. Subcontractors suppliers, and employees all feel the impact of a company’s financial distress, leading to further legal disputes and economic instability.

Looking ahead

As we navigate these troubled waters, we remain committed to supporting our clients through legal challenges arising from the current economic climate.

We offer expert guidance on managing insolvencies, negotiating settlements, defeating unmeritorious claims, and reinstating assets where there have been professional failures.

Our goal is to help clients navigate the legal complexities of the construction sector, ensuring they can focus on sustaining, protecting, and growing their businesses.

The construction industry is undoubtedly facing significant challenges, but with the right legal support and strategic planning, companies can overcome these hurdles.

