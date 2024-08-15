State-of-the-art £28 million school facility in Northampton is completed and ready for first day of lessons

It may be a case of ‘school’s out’ for pupils across the country at the moment but when they return on September 4th, many in Northamptonshire will be walking through the doors of one of the most modern learning facilities in the UK.

Algeco UK has completed its Northampton School project just 18 months on from winning the contract to the final pieces of equipment being put into place.

This is the biggest school build ever undertaken by Algeco UK, which was secured through the MMC Framework for the Department of Education (DfE).

Northampton School will eventually accommodate a total of 1,200 boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 18 from across Northamptonshire.

Algeco is well-known as a market-leading supplier of portable and modular buildings across the UK and Europe used in multiple sectors including the Ministry of Justice, schools, hospitals and office locations.

The buildings at the new Northampton School were created utilising modern methods of construction in a quality-controlled offsite environment, ensuring the highest standards of workmanship and Health and Safety.

Algeco developed the project through a two-phase approach following the receipt of the DfE’s feasibility developing the design in collaboration with the school and all stakeholders, achieving planning permission prior to manufacturing utilising an MMC approach, where the school is manufactured in modules and taken to site following completion.

This method means the build was completed in just 18 months, rather than typically three years for a traditionally built structure.

Algeco experts started laying the foundations in January 2023. A total of 210 modules were created at the company’s factory in Carnaby and transported by road to the Northampton site. The company also provided temporary decant classrooms while the main building was being constructed as well as all the construction site welfare and associated services.

The school is a £28 million state-school project run by the Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust.

The school will be a state-of-the-art facility for the teaching of secondary school pupils with dedicated sports, drama, science, music rooms and much more.

The new school will be open for pupil intake for the first time on Thursday September 4th with Year 8 students the first to start lessons. The following day welcomes Year 7. All pupils will be straight into their regular school schedules thereafter.

Phil Pavey, Managing Director at Algeco Offsite Solutions (OSS), said: “This is one of the most exciting projects Algeco UK has worked on – planning and constructing a series of buildings to ensure the students of Northampton have the best possible education has been very motivational for all of us.

“We sincerely hope the new Northampton School is a place where teachers and students alike will find a welcoming and inspirational environment, as well as being a fantastic focal point in the community.”

Gary Greenhoff, Algeco Offsite Solutions (OSS) Project Manager, said: “Using modular construction means this facility is ready much faster than traditional methods, and the flexibility it offers means the school has everything it could want and much more.”

He added: “I’m immensely proud of the school, everyone has worked very hard to make this an amazing facility for the people of Northamptonshire. There have been a few challenges along the way, including the heavy rain this springtime, but we overcame them all and are ready to hand the school over to the teachers and pupils ready for term-time in September.”

Algeco UK wanted to thank all the 137 staff and contractors involved in the project over the 18-month build. In particular, the company wanted to credit the following: Sean Brind, Contract Manager; Abbas s Mahmood, Senior Quantity Surveyor; Gary Greenhoff, Project Manager; Alison Orme, Design Manager; Ashley James, Head of Design; Mike Swain, Site Manager; and Harrison Parkin, Assistant Site Manager.

