Stay ahead of the competition by attending one of Propertymark’s upcoming regional conferences

Find out more about the latest legislative changes that will impact the housing market as well as the latest thinking on best practices for the property industry by attending one of Propertymark’s upcoming regional conferences.

As part of the professional body’s #MOREFOR24 campaign, Propertymark members can attend one of these conferences for free as they continue to offer this member benefit to help the very best agents throughout the country.

Propertymark’s Bristol Regional Conference taking place at the Bristol Hotel on 12 September has a fantastic selection of speakers including Insights Practitioner Tracey Thompson, and James Munro, the head of the National Trading Standards Estate and Letting Agency Team, who will specify the most recent material information guidance to assist you with meeting your legal obligations.

Additionally, the founder of Landlord Action and TV star Paul Shamplina will discuss previous letting agent failures, and Alex Jeffrey, Partner at Bright Solicitors, will talk about the possible challenges ahead, as well as the opportunities letting agents have for the rest of the year.

James Munro and Alex Jeffrey will also feature as guest speakers at Propertymark’s Regional Conference at the Old Trafford on 17 September.

Other keynote speakers include Lucy Noonan, founder of specialist acquisition management services Atomic Consultancy, and Timothy Douglas, Propertymark’s Head of Policy and Campaigns.

There will also be updates from ARLA Propertymark President Angharad Trueman, NAEA Propertymark President Toby Leek, and NAVA Propertymark Advisory Panel Member Stuart Collar-Brown.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to network with leading industry suppliers.

Jason Lee, Head of Commercial at Propertymark, said:

“Propertymark’s regional conferences are back with a bang and continue to grow. We have an amazing line up of guest speakers for all attending these events to help enrich their knowledge about the latest happenings across our industry. Non members are also welcome to attend and book their tickets.

“We encourage members to use this membership benefit and book your free ticket to attend a conference near them and network with likeminded professionals.” To locate a Regional Conference near you, view its full programme and secure your place, visit: https://www.propertymark.co.uk/careers-learning/conferences/west-country-regional-conference.html. Attending one of these events also contributes towards a member’s Continuing Professional Development requirement.

