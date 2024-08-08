Third tower crane arrives to transformational public transport project site at Bristol Airport

The third and final tower crane has now arrived at Griffiths Farrans JV site at Bristol Airport where the main contractors are delivering a transformational public transport project.

Works are progressing well with the structure now visible above ground. Level one and two slabs are underway and all stair cores are progressing in advance of the floor slabs.

The new Public Transport Interchange at Bristol Airport will have an improved internal road system and an additional multi-storey car park which will provide customer enhancements such as waiting rooms and rest facilities.

The project forms part of Bristol Airport’s overall multi-million-pound transformational development plan enabling 12 million passengers a year to use the Airport.

Andrew Goodenough, Infrastructure Director, Bristol Airport said:

“Bristol Airport is investing £60 million in our new Public Transport Interchange and associated works, to help increase public transport usage at the Airport and transform the customer experience.

“The project is progressing at pace, and we’re excited about utilising the facility next Summer.

“We’re proudly enhancing local job opportunities, apprenticeships and spend in the local economy. Key to our development is sustainability, which is why we’re recycling over 95% of material on site, and we’re keen to ensure we minimise impacts on our local communities.”

Ian Grimstead, Operations Director, Griffiths Farrans JV, said:

“We are pleased to report that the construction of the new multi-storey car park at Bristol Airport is making excellent progress. Our dedicated team is working diligently ensuring that all key milestones are met. Significant earthworks operations have been completed on programme to allow the car park construction to commence. Our team have aligned with Bristol Airport’s sustainability goals and have successfully processed 80,000 tonnes of site won material for reuse on the scheme. Also, we have been the first to trial with Volvo the UK’s first electric 22T excavator within the earthwork’s operations. We look forward to the scheme completion and the positive impact it will have on the airport’s operations.”

Glenn Gilmore, Regional Director, Griffiths Farrans JV, said:

“Our project team is making excellent progress on site at Bristol Airport and, now that work is taking place above ground, passengers coming to the airport will be able to see as each new level is added. Milestones like this one provide our local stakeholders with the confidence that work is underway and progressing quickly. We are currently on programme and looking forward to more settled weather throughout summer to continue with our planned timelines.”

