Trebor appoints Glencar to deliver 335,000 sq. ft distribution centre in Crewe

Glencar, a leading UK construction company known for its innovative and sustainable approach and who was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that is has been appointed for the first time by award winning commercial property developer and Industrial and Logistics specialist Trebor Developments to construct Crewe 335, a new highly efficient and sustainable distribution unit comprising 335,000 sq. ft at a site situated in the heart of Crewe’s established commercial area.

This development represents a significant investment in the region and is set to be become a cornerstone of Crewe’s expanding industrial and logistics sector. It will feature 15m eaves height, Grade A offices, dock and level access loading doors, yard depths up to 56m, and separate car parking, all within a self-contained and secure site.

The unit has been designed to be sustainable from the start with 10% roof lights, solar panelled roof, dedicated EV charging points, cycle spaces, and staff wellbeing areas. The unit will be built to BREEAM “Excellent” standards and is targeting EPC “A”.

Speaking about the contract award Pete Goodman, Glencar Managing Director Midlands & North said: “Trebor are without doubt one of the most active, leading developers in the I&L marketspace so we are naturally delighted to have been appointed by them for the first time.

Our values and philosophy are very well aligned to that of Trebor in terms of our pursuit of excellence and sustainable building practices in all that we do.

This development sits in key strategic location in the well-established industrial area along Weston Road (A532) and together with the high specification and array of sustainable features built in is likely to be a compelling proposition for occupiers seeking to base their operations in this area.

We very much look forward to working with the full professional team on this project and delivering an outstanding outcome.

Also in comment Mark Wright, Partner at Trebor said: “Having successfully completed demolition works onsite we are now excited about the next phase of work onsite and starting vertical construction in this key location for logistics and distribution.

We are very pleased to be working with Glencar for the first time who come with a first class reputation and recent track record.

This development offers significant potential, with strong levels of interest at this early stage and we look forward to seeing the construction phase for completion next Spring.”

