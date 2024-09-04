80-bed care home to be built in West Sussex village following site sale

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of a development site in Pagham, West Sussex, which comes with planning permission for an 80-bedroom care home.

The site measures circa 1.31 acres and is located north of the Sussex coastal village of Pagham.

The care home scheme, delivered by Frontier Estates, comprises a state-of-the-art 80-bedroom property with 100 per cent en suite wet rooms and a private patio terrace for each resident. Accommodation is spread across three wings and 2.5 storeys and surrounded by secure landscaped gardens.

Following a confidential sales process with Sara Hartill at Christie & Co, the site and scheme have been purchased by Simply Develop UK, which plans to open the home in Q1 2026.

Harriet Spain, Development Manager, at Frontier Estates, comments, “Frontier was delighted to secure this site due to its excellent prominence and ideal demographics. The wider Pagham market continues to demonstrate robust potential, making this location particularly promising for this new care development. We would like to extend our thanks to Christie & Co and Simply Develop UK for their commitment in facilitating and securing this successful deal; we look forward to seeing the completed development in due course.”

Neil Dobbie, Land Director at Simply Develop UK, comments, “We’re delighted to have acquired this site and believe it to be a perfect fit for our ever-expanding premium Morar Brand. This 80-bed home shall accept its first residents in Q1 2026 and will incorporate typical Morar luxuries like private dining, a cinema room, sunlit terraces, and a hair studio. With thanks to Sara Hartill from Christie & Co and Ben Gant from Freeths for their professional assistance with this acquisition.”

Sara Hartill, Associate Director – Healthcare Investment & Development at Christie & Co, comments, “We are delighted to have completed our latest transaction with Frontier Estates and Simply Develop UK. This particular site in Pagham offers outstanding prominence and a superb micro location. These factors, combined with the highly supportive demographics which demonstrate a robust requirement for new build beds, made it an obvious acquisition for Simply Develop UK as they continue to grow the Morar brand across the UK. We look forward to bringing forward new market-leading opportunities with Frontier Estates over the coming months and assisting Simply Develop UK with their expansion.”

The development site was sold for an undisclosed price.

