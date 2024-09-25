“Activate the Senses” announced as the theme for Workspace Design Show

Workspace Design Show announces the theme of its 2025 edition: ‘Activate the Senses’; which will explore how multi-sensory, immersive environments aid wellbeing, productivity and engagement in the workplace.

Workspace Design Show returns to the Business Design Centre from 26 – 27 February 2025 and it is a welcomed addition to London’s design calendar, attended by the top architects, designers, occupiers, developers, consultants, coworking and fit-out companies. It is the event to explore workspace innovation, unveil the latest products, ignite your creative spark through thought-provoking talks and immersive programs.

“Activate the Senses” invites attendees to embark on a journey of immersive experiences that stimulate all five senses. Guests will step into a space which showcases how each ‘sense’ has a profound impact on the mind, contributing to wellbeing, engagement and productivity.

Comfort factors such as light, sound and temperature play a hugely important role in the design of the working environment. The same factors can also be divisive, if not careful considered throughout the design process, with every individual having different levels of tolerance, sensitivity and needs. From acoustics to lighting to aromas and textures, each element plays a central role in creating a multi-sensory workspace to enhance employee focus and wellbeing.

As we embrace technological advancements and invest in new design approaches, the understanding of how external influences affect everyone becomes increasingly more apparent. ‘Activate the Senses’ explores what this means for the future of workplaces and the people working within.

“With the industry being at such a pivotal point of change we are looking to gain a deeper understanding of how, through research and knowledge, technological innovations can benefit the workplace environment. We are all becoming increasingly more in tune with our personal needs and how they differ from one person to the next. Through talks, exhibitors and connections Workspace Design Show will bring this to life.” – Esha Bark-Jones, Co-Founder of Workspace Design Show.

Workspace Design Show, 26 – 27 February 2025, Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, London N1 0QH workspaceshow.co.uk

