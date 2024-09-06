APSS Designs Interior for New Lincolnshire Charity HQ

Commercial interior design and fit out company APSS has created a stunning interior design for Lincolnshire charity Naomi’s Garden part of a volunteer project bringing together construction and professional service companies across Lincolnshire.

Louth-based Naomi’s Garden provides a conductive education and special education needs consultancy. It also provides Bowen Therapy along with running a Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) in conjunction with Lincolnshire County Council.

Conductive education is based on a ‘simple’ concept of human potential, meaning that everyone has the capability to learn and develop irrespective of their starting point. The Bowen technique comprises a series of precise movements over muscle and connective tissue to naturally assist the body in re-balancing and re-setting itself. Between each set of moves there is a pause allowing the nervous system to adjust the tension level in the muscles.

The charity is currently raising funds for its new HQ in Manby Park near Louth to transform it from a motorcycle repair shop into a fit-for-purpose facility, where it can deliver its life-changing services to more people who need them.

APSS designer Caitlin Maginess created the interior concept which steered away from a usual clinical interior and made it a more welcoming and fun experience for the children and adults who require the services.

Caitlin said: “It was important to have a home away from home for people to visit, so we focused on creating a homely feel with a contemporary industrial design using a lot of soft furnishings.

“There are areas within the design where we toned the concept down to focus on the needs of the people who will be using the space.

“In addition to providing the primary service, there will be a space for people and businesses to rent out for classes like Zumba or spinning and birthday parties. There is also a communal kitchen that everyone can use in addition to therapy rooms, meeting rooms and counselling rooms as well as the classroom which will be the heart of the facility.”

When complete, the new centre will enable the charity to extend its working hours, provide group sessions and create a dynamic learning environment for all – no matter what their disability – resulting in 50% more adults and children being supported each year. The building will also give them the option to run group sessions and be used for the wider community.

Sarah-Jayne Walker, Lead Conductor at Naomi’s Garden, said: “When we received the designs from APSS, I cried. We were blown away with how beautiful they were and exactly what we were after.

“Now we need to continue our fundraising journey while we gather as many Lincolnshire-based companies to make this dream a reality. We are in awe at the generosity we have already received from these local companies and businesses along with other charities who have stood shoulder to shoulder with us.

“We currently have a waiting list across Lincolnshire who are keen to benefit from the unique therapy we provide. We desperately need our new more accessible hub to be functional so we can continue our work and expand to help those families who are relying on us as the only service provider of our kind in our area.”

To make a donation towards Naomi’s Garden’s new premises please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/naomis-gardens-big-move?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

