Balance Power gains approval for 99MW Iron Acton battery storage project

Leading independent energy developer Balance Power today announces planning approval for its 99MW/99MWh battery storage project located in Iron Acton, South Gloucestershire.

This project will play a critical role in storing renewable energy during peak production times and supplying it back to the grid when demand is high, helping to stabilise the grid and power approximately 26,700 homes.

The approval from South Gloucestershire was achieved through a delegated decision, following an extensive community consultation process. These discussions led to adjustments in the design, scale, and location of the project, ensuring it meets community expectations and needs.

Comprising 19 battery units and spanning 2.3 hectares, the Iron Acton facility will help reduce CO2 emissions by about 18,300 tonnes annually, equivalent to taking 13,000 cars off the road.

Currently, the Iron Acton Grid Supply Point (GSP) network has 120MW of solar and wind energy connected, with an additional 750MW of solar connections planned. Balance Power’s Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at this site will be crucial for stabilising network frequency, efficiently storing excess clean energy generated by the renewable energy sources for use during times of peak demand.

A 100MW grid connection has been secured at the adjacent Iron Acton Grid Supply Point. While the construction timeline is still being finalised, efforts are underway to advance the energisation date. Initially set for June 2036, ongoing discussions with National Grid aim to bring this date forwards and get the project up and running sooner.

Additionally, the project includes a biodiversity enhancement plan, promising a 10% increase in habitat units and a 119% boost in hedgerow units, reflecting Balance Power’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Oliver Pettersen, Connections Manager at Balance Power, expressed enthusiasm: “Securing planning permission for Iron Acton is a significant milestone and is set to make a sizeable impact on local clean energy reliability. With extensive solar development in the Iron Acton area, this project will be pivotal for managing excess power generation and more broadly for balancing out the supply and demand of renewable energy, helping to reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Due to the size and scale of the project, it also marks a big step forward for the UK’s transition to net zero, which depends upon battery storage projects that provide stability for a decarbonised grid. We’re grateful for the support from South Gloucestershire and the community – it’s due to our collective efforts and close collaboration that we’ve reached this brilliant outcome.”

Since 2017, Balance Power has been pioneering decentralised energy projects across the UK, collaborating with stakeholders to meet decarbonisation goals. With nearly 2GW of projects in development, Balance Power continues to lead the transformation of the UK’s energy landscape.

