Balfour Beatty awarded £363 million Bramford to Twinstead electricity network reinforcement scheme

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces that it has been awarded a £363 million contract by National Grid to deliver the Bramford to Twinstead Reinforcement project.

The contract has been awarded through National Grid’s RIIO-2 framework. On completion, the project will reinforce the electricity network in East Anglia and ensure that it can continue to reliably and securely transport the cleaner, greener electricity required for the UK’s transition to Net Zero.

Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the replacement of the existing high voltage electricity network between Bramford Substation in Suffolk and Twinstead Tee in Essex, with a new 400 kilovolt overhead line spanning 18 kilometers. In addition, the company will also deliver 11 kilometres of underground cable through the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Stour Valley.

The company will work closely with ecologists and conservationists throughout to mitigate any disruption to local wildlife and has committed to delivering a 10% biodiversity net gain over the project lifecycle.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said:

“This award demonstrates the momentum we are capturing in the energy security and transition market. As the largest power transmission provider in the UK, we have a long and proud history of working with National Grid. This latest award will once again enable our expert teams to deploy their proven capability to successfully deliver overhead lines and underground cabling works in complex and challenging landscapes.”

Main construction is expected to commence in the first half of 2025 with completion expected in 2028. At peak construction, Balfour Beatty will employ over 200 people including 10 apprenticeship and graduate positions as part of the company’s commitment to The 5% Club.

