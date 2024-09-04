Bellway Strategic Land submits plans to build up to 555 new homes in Bristol

Proposals for a new environmentally-focused community bringing up to 555 new homes to Bristol have taken a step forward as a planning application has been submitted.

Bellway Strategic Land, working closely with Bellway’s South West division, has unveiled its vision for a sustainable and eco-friendly neighbourhood on a 40-acre site next to Brislington Park and Ride in its outline application to Bristol City Council.

The land has a draft allocation for housing in the emerging Bristol Local Plan and has featured in previous plans for development in the city.

The planning application follows extensive consultation with the local community. This prompted some revisions to the initial proposals, with the designs evolving to lower the height of homes that are close to existing residential areas.

New visuals have been released, showing how the development south of the A4 Bath Road could look.

The plans feature a mix of apartments and houses, a local centre with shops and community space, ecological habitats, children’s play areas and public open spaces.

The new neighbourhood would feature one and two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses, with 35 per cent of the properties allocated as affordable housing and a further five per cent set aside for custom and self-build housing.

Fergus Thomas, Bellway Strategic Land Director for the Central region, said: “This submission marks a significant step forward in our plans to create a sustainable new community in Bath Road. This is a major project for the area and we have liaised with the city council and the local community to seek people’s views on how we should approach the scheme.

“More than 40 per cent of the site area would be green open space, providing new habitats and wetlands for wildlife. There would be recreational routes and play areas for new and existing residents, including the wider community at Hungerford.”

The design for the site would see the creation of a new community hub and mixed-use square at the heart of the development. Details of the homes to be built would be determined at a later stage.

Fergus said: “Bristol’s housing crisis needs to be addressed, with the waiting list for affordable homes continuing to grow.

“Bristol City Council has identified this land as being suitable for housing in its draft Local Plan and we feel this is an ideal scheme to play a part in helping address the huge demand for private and affordable homes in the city.”

The purpose of the outline planning application is to establish whether the development can progress and to determine how many homes could be accommodated. The next step would be to apply for reserved matters planning consent to agree detailed matters, such as home designs and layout.

Bellway Strategic Land oversees early-stage developments for Bellway. To find out more visit https://www.bellwaystrategicland.co.uk/. For more information about the new homes Bellway is currently building in the South West, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-west.

