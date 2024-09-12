Bouygues UK partners with recruiter Acorn by Synergie and local contractors to create local job opportunities at Llanelli’s Pentre Awel project

Bouygues UK and Acorn by Synergie’s Pentre Awel employment hub has created several career opportunities within construction on the landmark project in Carmarthenshire.

The innovative, multi-million-pound development, being delivered by Carmarthenshire County Council, is the largest regeneration scheme in South West Wales.

The employment hub has provided local people the chance to find out about potential construction trade jobs at the site, as well as supporting them with training and skills.

Client Development Director for Acorn by Synergie, Lawrence Beach, has held regular sessions at the site, allowing unemployed people from the local community to come along and find out more about Pentre Awel:

“The employment hub gives people out of work the chance to come and see what the site is like and see if there may be any opportunities that might interest them within the various trades present on site.

“Pentre Awel is a huge site and coming here gives people a real taste of what a career in construction might look like. It’s open to all, is very informal and relaxed and is the perfect opportunity for people who think they might enjoy working on site to come and see it for themselves.”

Lawrence added: “We run two-to-three-hour question and answer sessions which not only give people the chance to learn about all the different trades on a site, but also gives us an idea of what might suit that person too, so we can try and match the right people to the right trades. It’s very collaborative and supportive.”

Geraldine Evans, 32, from Dafen, Llanelli is working as a site labourer for supply chain partners Massey Cladding Solutions at Pentre Awel and she has recently been awarded Operative of the Month for her efforts. She was interested in working in construction so attended the employment hub and found it very welcoming.

She said: “I’m really enjoying the work. There is plenty of work to do, which I like because I like to be busy and I enjoy working for Masseys and their site team (managers and operatives). There is a really good working environment and everyone treats me with respect. It was also lovely to receive the health and safety award for the month which I’ve never had before.”

Bouygues UK social value advisor Nina Williams said of the hub: “The employment hub has been a crucial tool to help us engage with local people who are looking for work or those who are interested in entering the industry. Giving people the chance to come on site means they can really get a sense of how things work here and whether construction is something that appeals to them. It’s great to see how well Geraldine is doing and how she has integrated herself into the team.”

As well as supporting local employment opportunities through the employment hub, Bouygues UK is also supporting apprenticeship opportunities in partnership with the Coleg Sir Gar and Cyfle Building Skills Shared Apprenticeship Scheme. Through Cyfle, Bouygues UK and Whiteheads Building Services are supporting 10 electrical and plumbing apprenticeships, which will allow more apprentices to enter the industry and work with a number of different local employers.

Harrison Griffiths, a Cyfle Technical apprentice who is currently on long-term placement with Bouygues UK at Pentre Awel said: “Doing an apprenticeship is an ideal way to get a start in the industry and it has been amazing working on such a prestigious scheme. I really love being part of the team on site and learning everything I can about how a site works and the work that goes into building a major project. I would encourage anyone thinking about a career in construction to consider an apprenticeship.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans commented: “Increasing employment is a key objective of the County Council, and a significant driver for this phase of the Pentre Awel development. We are pleased that the Employment Hwb has been successful in engaging with local people who have interest in the industry and hope that this gives local people an idea of how Pentre Awel can benefit them in the future.”

