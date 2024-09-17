Ceremony marks new Coventry school SENCO enhancement works

Grace Academy School in Coventry celebrated the opening of its upgraded facilities in a community launch ceremony this week with Ireland International football player, Andrew Townsend, in attendance.

Regional contractors joined forces to carry out ‘The BIG Build’ charitable programme of works over the summer at Grace Academy and the event brought together members of the school and all suppliers to unveil brand-new classroom facilities and sensory spaces which will enrich the lives of students.

Attendees enjoyed a tour of the enhancement works, live music, canapes and a speech from Andrew Townsend.

McLaren Construction Midlands and North division and Opus Land led the community project which has been supported by Architect – Webb Gray, Structural Engineer – SBK, Mechanical & Electrical Engineers – CPW and Landscaper – Whiting’s, who provided the landscape and raised beds works.

The works have included a complete refurbishment and remodelling of existing classrooms to form larger teaching and sensory spaces, alongside access to the outside. New walls, ceilings and floorings have also been installed, complemented by new LED lighting, heating, security and fire alarm systems.

The newly reconfigured environments will offer room for small group intervention and 1-2-1 support, with internal staff and external agencies ensuring students with special educational and emotional needs can be as fully equipped as possible for success.

Head of Grace Academy, Natasha Whiles, said: “We are so incredibly grateful and blessed with the new facilities. It’s such an improvement on our old facilities – and I can’t wait to see the student’s faces when they come in and see their new space, and just how amazing it looks.”

Operations Director at McLaren Construction Midlands and North, Shaun Colley, said: “We are proud to have led this community project with Opus Land with the support of regional contractors – giving back to this incredible academy.

“The ceremony was a fantastic event, showcasing state-of-the-art classrooms and new spaces within the existing school that will improve the lives of the current and future intake of students. We would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the designers and contractors who committed to supporting this project alongside everyone who attended in celebrating the programme.”

Joint Managing Director of Opus Land, Richard Smith, said: “We are most grateful to McLaren Construction and all the other companies involved in the BIG Build for their tremendous generosity here.

“Opus originally got involved in The Grace Academy through their development of the nearby Prospero estate on the Ansty Business Park and soon came to realise the tremendous results that the school fulfils for the local community. It was wonderful to celebrate the new improvements to the Grace Academy which will enhance the lives of so many.”

McLaren Construction Midlands and North serves both the public and private sectors in core areas including commercial offices, residential, education, retail, distribution and logistics, hotels, and leisure.

