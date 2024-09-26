Chancerygate completes 242,300 sq ft Tolworth and Dagenham urban logistics developments

Chancerygate has achieved practical completion on two urban logistics developments in Greater London which provide a combined total of 242,300 sq ft of Grade A urban logistics accommodation.

Metroplex Park is located in Tolworth, south west London and Dagenham Logistics Hub in east London.

Located in Red Lion Business Park near the A3 Kingston bypass, Metroplex Park provides 70,300 sq ft of urban logistics space. The development comprises nine highly sustainable leasehold units ranging from 4,490 sq ft to 18,110 sq ft.

The development is a joint venture (JV) partnership between Chancerygate and specialist sustainable and impact investor Bridges Fund Management.

Dagenham Logistics Hub is a 172,000 sq ft development comprising 14 units. Chancerygate delivered the development in a joint project with a fund managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, a UBS Group company, and global real estate investor, developer and manager Hines. The scheme was forward sold to investment manager, Padrock, for an undisclosed sum in June 2022.

Both Metroplex Park and Dagenham Logistics Hub have achieved EPC A+ and BREEAM Excellent ratings and are targeting being net zero carbon for regulated energy schemes.

Chancerygate managing director, Richard Bains, said: “We’re very pleased to have achieved practical completion on these developments. Both Metroplex Park and Dagenham Logistics Hub sit in areas where there is strong demand for new, high-quality, sustainable urban logistics accommodation.

“Both of these developments will help satisfy this demand and provide long term economic assets for their respective localities.”

Agents for Metroplex Park are JLL, Bonsors and SHW.

