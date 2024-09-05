Civils & Lintels wins lintels deal with Gleeson Homes

Civils & Lintels, part of the Huws Gray group of companies, has secured a ‘preferred supplier’ contract with Gleeson Homes, the high-quality affordable housebuilder, to supply either IG or Catnic Lintels to its new home developments across the Midlands and North of England.

The deal is part of Gleeson’s efforts to streamline its roster of preferred lintel suppliers from seven merchants to two as it seeks to consolidate its supply chain to drive greater efficiencies.

Jon Walker, group procurement director at Gleeson Homes, commented:

“When deciding to consolidate our lintels supply chain, it was imperative that we were assured of access to the products we need, when we need them, and in the right locations.

“Civils & Lintels, with its strategically placed nationwide locations, proved to be an ideal preferred supplier in this respect and when coupled with our experience of working with their knowledgeable team, I’m delighted to have reached this agreement with them.

“We see appointing Civils & Lintels to our supply chain as the start of a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

With a vision to deliver high-quality, affordable new homes in the areas where they are needed most, Gleeson has set an objective of delivering 3,000 new homes per annum in the medium-term.

Commenting on this latest win with a major housebuilder, Tim Slesser, national lintels director at Civils & Lintels, said:

“As the number one distributor of lintels in the UK, it is fitting that we’ve been named as a preferred supplier to Gleeson Homes – a highly respected UK housebuilder with whom we’ve built a strong working relationship over several years.

“Our £5m investment last year into our four strategically located lintels hubs was driven by the vision to further enhance our service offering to the UK’s housebuilding sector, and this latest win, vindicates that investment.”

This announcement comes shortly after Civils & Lintels announced a preferred supplier agreement focused on hard landscaping products for another leading housebuilder, Vistry Group.

