Competence and Compliance: Key takeaways from the NBS Construction Leaders’ Summit

He said: “A fundamental culture change is needed in the industry and we are starting to see it happen, but it’s a long path toward safety reform. We must all take reasonable steps, figuring out a way forward within current systems to achieve meaningful progress.”

Chris Hines MBE, owner of A Grain of Sand & former Director of Sustainability for The Eden Project, also discussed how specifiers and manufacturers can help in the built environment’s drive toward Net Zero.

Yesterday, senior leaders and professionals from across the construction industry gathered at the 2024 Construction Leaders’ Summit, bringing together some of the most important voices in building safety and sustainability.

Hosted by construction data experts, NBS, in collaboration with data analysts Glenigan, at the Royal College of Physicians, London, the event kicked off with a deep dive into the issue of safety in construction and the role construction product testing has to play.

Speaking at the event, Paul Morrell OBE, former Chief Construction Adviser to the UK Government, said: “There can be no question about the objective: we need buildings that are designed, constructed, and operated to be safe, incorporating products manufactured and marketed with the same end in mind.”

He stressed that the industry must not wait around for Government direction, saying “This change involves the entire supply chain, creating a chain of connected duties. The industry needs to decide what competence looks like in accordance with guidance and standards, and we must all take reasonable steps to ensure that these are upheld.”

Talks throughout the day also focused on sustainable construction and in particular, the sustainable practices that are moving the needle on delivering net-zero emission targets and how the role of digital adoption will continue to be a key driver in delivering higher standards of safety and efficiency across the board.

The event included other insightful talks. Chris Hines MBE, owner of A Grain of Sand & former Director of Sustainability for The Eden Project, gave an informative speech on the collaborative mindset needed to deliver a step change in sustainable and regenerative development.

He said: “Large-scale infrastructure projects are drivers of change, by example and by practice. Construction has a key role to play in the race toward Net Zero, through leadership, expertise, innovation and collaboration. We need to work together, using every tool we have available.”

With a focus on the entire construction supply chain, the afternoon session also examined how safety and sustainability considerations have impacted building product manufacturers as well as designers, particularly in the way building information is used and managed by the industry.

The day ended with a discussion on digital and AI in construction alongside some of the leading voices in applied construction technology, including Fyma CEO Karen Burns and BDP-Pattern Associate Director Nick Tyrer.

Dr Stephen Hamil, Innovation Director at NBS, concluded the event by saying: “The Hackitt Review, Building Safety Act and its secondary legislation have laid out clear duties for designers, contractors, and those who own and operate buildings. Now, the industry is figuring out how to organise itself to live up to these duties.

“It’s a complicated but essential task, and that’s why the summit is a great opportunity for professionals across the sector to share best practice and receive take-away advice that they can implement in their day-to-day decisions.”

