Construction work officially begins on first phase of Our Cultural Heart

The main construction work on the first phase of Our Cultural Heart – Kirklees Council’s major regeneration scheme in Huddersfield town centre – is officially underway.

Following the appointment of BAM as the principal contractor for this phase of work, core construction work began in earnest this week. This includes the demolition of some sections of the former Queensgate Market building, as its transformation into a vibrant new food hall and modern library ramps up. The core Listed sections of the building will be fully refurbished, enhancing the end result and celebrating the venue’s unique heritage and character.

BAM has already completed significant pre-construction site preparation, with work including the ‘soft stripping’ of all non-structural and internal fixtures and fittings, as well as the removal of the former market stalls and asbestos.

To mark this significant project milestone, senior figures from Kirklees Council – including the Leader of the Council, Councillor Carole Pattison – joined project colleagues from Turner & Townsend and BAM.

This first phase of the masterplan concentrates on the major refurbishment of the Queensgate Market building, converting it into a new food hall and incorporating a new library within the existing east wing of the same building.

Both the food hall and new library will directly feed out to a new public square, with the connecting space perfectly suited to outdoor cultural events and gatherings.

Councillor Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council, said:

“It’s a proud moment to see the main construction work on Our Cultural Heart get going and comes after extensive planning and consultation efforts over the last few years.

“We have high ambitions for this new era of our town centre. Developments like Our Cultural Heart will bring more visitors to the town and help to drive growth and investment in Huddersfield and the wider Kirklees borough.

“Now that the internal strip out is completed and the real work is underway, the transformation of the site will quickly become visible to all in our town and a source of pride and excitement for what’s to come.”

Paul Cleminson, Pre-Construction Director at BAM, said:



“This is an exciting scheme for Huddersfield and we’re delighted to be starting work on site.



“An important driver for BAM is ensuring our projects positively impact the local community and we want to make sure that this project also leaves a lasting legacy for the people and businesses of Kirklees.



“We’re driving investment into the local economy by employing Kirklees-based subcontractors, procuring materials locally, and creating employment and apprenticeship opportunities on the project.



“We’ll also be reaching out to local schools and colleges, to provide learning opportunities on the project.”

Kirklees Council submitted updated plans for the second phase of the Our Cultural Heart development earlier this month, concentrating on a flagship new museum and art gallery in the former library building on Princess Alexandra Walk.

