Derbion Set to Transform Derby with New City Centre Gateway

Derbion, Derby’s leading shopping and leisure destination, has announced that work will soon commence on creating a striking new gateway to Derby city centre, following final funding approval from Derby City Council.

The Eastern Gateway project, a partnership between Derbion and the government’s Future High Streets Fund, will introduce a modern façade and urban garden, transforming the area opposite the bus station and Derbion’s eastern entrance. The project aims to revitalise the space, making it a more attractive and welcoming entrance to the city centre.

Construction is set to begin this month, with the project scheduled for completion in the first half of 2025.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, said: “The Eastern Gateway will provide a fresh, inviting entrance to the city centre, transforming the area into a vibrant urban square. We’re excited to begin the development and to see the positive impact it will have on footfall and visitor experience.”

Councillor Nadine Peatfield, leader of Derby City Council and cabinet member for city centre regeneration, added: “I’m delighted that this project is moving forward, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of Derby’s city centre. This development will not only enhance the appearance of the area but also create an inclusive space that everyone can enjoy. It’s a key step in better connecting the city and ensuring Derby’s future is bright and full of opportunities.”

The Eastern Gateway is part of Derby’s broader city centre regeneration, with £3 million allocated from the £15 million awarded to the council by the government’s Future High Streets Fund. Derbion is contributing an additional £1 million to the scheme.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals