Energy networks lay to rest 10GW of “zombie” connection projects

Electricity network operators have abolished 10GW of so-called “zombie” projects since the launch of ENA’s Strategic Connections Group, freeing up vital grid capacity, figures from Energy Networks Association released today, 26th September 2024, reveal.

This achievement has been possible thanks to work being undertaken by network operators, the regulator and the system operator through ENA’s Strategic Connections Group. The initiatives have seen stalled or speculative schemes – that were characterised by the regulator last year as ‘zombie projects’ – removed from the queue.

Over the coming months, the Group is working on further initiatives as part of the next phase of the process, including ensuring a more effective and cohesive connection process between the transmission and distribution networks. ENA and their network operator members are working with the regulator to assess what would be needed to deliver this coordination, including in terms of codes or new licence changes to facilitate it.

ENA’s Strategic Connections Group, made up of network operators and industry partners, is dedicated to accelerating the speed of grid connections. It has prioritised practical reforms and is advocating for strategic changes to the UK’s planning processes that are necessary to make grid connections even faster.

The actions being taken include:

Ensuring all projects within the queue are “on track” and meeting the milestones set out within their contracts.

Where a project is behind schedule, and hasn’t reached the milestone it should have, network companies are liaising with the developer and discussing the reason behind the delay, as well as assisting with progression of the project to meet any current and future milestones.

Where a project has completely stalled and is no longer progressing, networks are removing these from the queue and terminating connection contracts.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said:“Removing these stalled schemes is a necessary step to make the UK’s grid connection process faster but it’s just one part of the solution and work must continue at pace. We’re taking measures to more closely coordinate the connections process between distribution and transmission networks and we’re working with the government and regulator to help ensure the planning system is ready to enable the connections needed for the UK’s clean energy future.



“We also shouldn’t forget that these projects are a sign that the ‘connection queue’ itself requires further reform, as there was 252GW more generation and supply capacity in the queue last year than is required by 2050 in even the most ambitious plans for the UK’s grid.”

