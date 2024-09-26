FIR Culture Impact Report Reveals 32.7% Surge in Inclusivity Efforts Across the Built Environment

Today, the Supply Chain Sustainability School (“the School”) has released the findings of the ninth annual Fairness, Inclusion and Respect (FIR) Culture Impact Report, showcasing significant growth and a positive impact of the FIR Programme within the built environment sector.

The FIR Programme, delivered by the School and part-funded by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), offers comprehensive training, resources, and a network of FIR Ambassadors to help organisations embed fairness, inclusion, and respect in their workplace practices. Through workshops, webinars, e-learning modules, and a resource library, the programme equips individuals and businesses with essential knowledge and tools to enhance inclusivity and cultivate a positive working culture.

This year’s FIR Culture Impact Survey revealed an impressive milestone, with 1,689 respondents – a 32.7% increase in participation compared to the previous year. This rise underscores the growing importance of the FIR mission within the industry and reflects heightened awareness of inclusivity efforts.

Key findings from the 2024 FIR Culture Impact Survey indicate that 56% of respondents have engaged with the FIR Programme, with 39% joining within the last 12 months. This surge in engagement highlights the programme’s increasing relevance, particularly for newer entrants to the workforce discovering the benefits of FIR for the first time.

The demographic composition of survey respondents continues to challenge traditional industry norms, signalling meaningful progress towards greater inclusivity. Notably, 48% of respondents identified as women, 9% disclosed a disability, and 15% represented non-white backgrounds, exceeding standard diversity benchmarks within the sector.

The Role of FIR Ambassadors

The survey further underscored the invaluable contribution of FIR Ambassadors, with 519 Ambassadors (31% of respondents) sharing insights about their experiences.

Findings indicate that the Ambassador role correlates with higher engagement and job satisfaction:

75% of FIR Ambassadors would recommend their workplace as a great place to work, compared to 65% of non-Ambassadors.

Quality and Impact of FIR Training

Respondents praised the quality of FIR Training, with 90% providing positive feedback on workshops, webinars, and the FIR resource library. Furthermore, 92% of workshop attendees and 93% of webinar attendees reported an enhanced understanding of FIR principles. The FIR e-learning modules also demonstrated significant impact, with 93% reporting increased knowledge and 88% indicating that they applied knowledge from FIR resources in practical settings.

Positive Impact on Individuals and Businesses

The FIR Programme continues to have a strong impact on individuals, with an increasing number of respondents reporting positive experiences:

92% agree that the FIR Programme helped them understand the business case for embedding FIR within their organisation.

At the business level, many organisations reported tangible improvements in key areas:

63% noted positive changes in recruitment practices, resulting in more diverse teams.

Anonymous feedback from participants further highlights the FIR Programme’s influence. One participant shared, “The FIR Programme has given me a deeper understanding and knowledge base of issues that can affect my colleagues and the workforce that we supply to our clients.”

For the full report, visit the Supply Chain Sustainability School website here.

Explore the FIR Programme here.

