GMI Construction Group promotes Gareth Jones to Group Managing Director

GMI Construction Group has announced the appointment of Gareth Jones as Group Managing Director.

He has been promoted from Divisional Managing Director for the Midlands, where he has played a fundamental role in the establishment of GMI’s presence in the region. This has included helping to diversify its portfolio of projects, extending its reach further south into the region.

As a result, the group’s Midlands division contributes in excess of £85m towards GMI’s revenues, with notable projects for MIRA Technology Park, St Francis Developments, Trebor Developments, Evans Property Group and Alumno Group.

With more than 20 years’ experience in construction, Gareth has quickly risen in the industry. He started as a trainee Site Engineer aged 17, also studying for a degree in Construction Management and Civil Engineering.

This became the foundation of a 12-year career with Galliford Try during which time he progressed to site management and project management roles before the age of 24.

Gareth Jones joined GMI Construction initially as Construction Manager, before progressing he spent two years as Construction Director for the Midlands before becoming Divisional Managing Director for GMI.

Transitioning into the group role during the last quarter of 2024, Gareth will lead the business alongside new Group Commercial Director Richard Davies, previously Commercial Director of the Midlands who Gareth worked closely with over the previous few years.

Gareth Jones, Group Managing Director, said, “I am absolutely delighted to be leading GMI in achieving its strategic objectives, alongside continuing to place our people at the forefront of the group. We have developed a fantastic business working with some outstanding clients across our core regions.

“Our contribution to the development of the built environment in Yorkshire, the North East, North West and the Midlands continues to be an essential part of the UK economy, through the creation of employment opportunities, new homes and business premises. This is a huge achievement that I’m incredibly proud of and I look forward to working closely with colleagues and clients across our key regions.”

Jarrod Best, GMI chairman said, “This is an incredibly well-deserved appointment. Gareth has done a fantastic job delivering for multiple regions and is an asset to the team. Gareth’s dedication and strategic approach to growth will drive the profitable consolidation we are focusing on and will ensure our projects are delivered to a high standard. A huge congratulations to Gareth and we look forward to the new era of GMI”.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals