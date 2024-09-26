Government must help landlords meet EPC C target

Rt Hon Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has confirmed that by 2030 all rental properties will be required to achieve at least Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) level C or equivalent.
Richard Beresford, Chief Executive of the National Federation of Builders (NFB), said:
“Many landlords will find EPC C challenging to reach, particularly if they own older buildings. However, some of the reasons relate to the cost of energy which means a gas boiler achieves a better EPC rating than electric heating, such as heat pumps.
It is therefore pleasing to see the Government propose a consultation to make EPC’s more accurate and reliable, plus use the words EPC C ‘or equivalent’, suggesting the introduction of an alternative assessment method.”
The EPC C by 2030 target is less ambitious than the EPC C by 2025 for new tenancies and 2028 for existing ones that Rishi Sunak scrapped in September 2023, but more realistic.
DESNZ also confirmed the continuation of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, as well as the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, which replaces the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.
Rico Wojtulewicz, Head of Policy and Market Insight at the NFB, said:
“EPC C or equivalent by 2030 is achievable and great news for SME builders who will be fundamental in retrofitting those 2.9 million homes.
We hope to convince the Government to do even more and as part of our response to the NPPF consultation we again proposed a National Retrofit Planning Framework (NRPF) to ensure the planning process does not hinder works or make them prohibitive.
Introducing a Digital Buildings Passport would also encourage all owners to better understand their buildings and plan a timeline for renovation and retrofitting. As works would be recorded, bad practitioners would also have nowhere to hide and better or best practice could be highlighted.”
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals