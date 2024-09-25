GRAHAM awarded £17.5m next phase of works for the Western Growth Corridor Development

GRAHAM has been awarded the next phase of key infrastructure works to create the eastern access into the Western Growth Corridor development for City of Lincoln Council.

Leading on the design and construction, works include, the new bridge crossing Tritton Road across the existing railway line, a new signalised junction on Tritton Road including modifications to the existing Dixon Street junction and enabling works.

Discussing the award, Alastair Lewis GRAHAM Contracts Director said: “We’re delighted to be leading on the next phase of works for City of Lincoln Council. The new bridge and associated works will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the development of the surrounding area, enhancing connectivity while driving economic growth.

Alastair added: “With works off the ground we’re looking forward to playing our part in this project and working collaboratively with the client and key stakeholders.”

Cllr Joshua Wells, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: “Western Growth Corridor is a key priority for our council, and the next phase of the development will be a crucial step toward achieving our future vision for the city.

“This phase of development will fulfil our urban extension plans to improve our city’s sustainability and long-term growth for years to come. With plans to deliver thousands of new homes, Western Growth Corridor will play a transformative role in addressing Lincoln’s housing needs and driving economic prosperity for our local communities.”

