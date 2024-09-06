Harlyn wins third Oceans Winds project to collect and store spare inter array cables at Moray West

North East-based Harlyn Solutions Ltd (Harlyn) has signed an agreement with Ocean Winds for the collection, storage, and emergency preparedness of Moray West’s spare inter array cables (IACs).

Moray West is a new offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth and this exciting project is set to make a vital contribution to Scotland’s renewable energy and climate change targets. Moray West is overseen by Ocean Winds, the 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

Moray West, a key part of the energy transition and the drive to Net Zero emissions, started generating power to the grid in July and will consist of 60 wind turbines, each with a generating capacity of 14.7 megawatts.

Harlyn, a UK engineering company, has been appointed to collect and store the spare inter array cables at its facility in the Port of Blyth. This comes after Harlyn successfully delivered two other projects for Moray West, including the transportation of both substations and the cleaning of monopiles infield.

Harlyn has an excellent track record of delivering flexibles. Last year, the engineering company designed bespoke baskets to transport two fibre optic cables and also delivered six 1,500 tonne baskets of flexible pipe.

Hamish Adamson, managing director of Harlyn, said: “I am thrilled that our unique problem-solving approach to projects has been picked up and understood by Ocean Winds. Our teams have worked hand-in-hand across multiple scopes and this long-term project shows the dependability of the team we have at Harlyn as being the partner of choice for these complex challenges.”

Pete Geddes, Moray West Project Director at Ocean Winds, said: “We’re delighted to be using Harlyn to store our cables in the UK. Delivering local content is important to Ocean Winds and working with Harlyn for a third scope we are able to support a thoroughly competent UK supplier.”

Joanna Stewart, Harlyn project manager, said: “I am excited to be leading on and delivering this complex multi-disciplinary project collecting the cables and storing them for years to come. It highlights the skills and expertise that Harlyn has to offer, from complex project management through to detailed spooling and flexible engineering.”

The work will be delivered over the next few months before the cables and cable accessories will enter storage.

