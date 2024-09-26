Huws Gray Group publishes its first sustainability report as it launches a long term commitment to sustainability

Huws Gray Group, one of the UK’s leading supplier of construction materials, has today published its inaugural annual sustainability report.

The report looks forward to future ambitions, including targets and areas of focus for the Group and gives a transparent overview of the Group’s 2023 performance in the areas of environment, social and governance. Sustainability Report 2023 (huwsgray.co.uk)

Introducing the report, Daksh Gupta, Group CEO Huws Gray Group, says;

“A renewed focus on sustainability was one of my immediate priorities for Huws Gray Group when I became CEO of the business earlier this year.

Like many businesses, we have much to do but I am extremely heartened by the steps we have already taken. Our ESG strategy focusses on four strategic pillars and this first report lays out the company goals to which we commit.”

The report covers two key aspects, firstly the company’s achievements, covering economic, environmental, social and governance areas. Secondly, the report sets out a new set of targets for the Huws Gray Group including Scope 1&2 emissions, Scope 3 emissions, transitioning to a 100% electric fleet and developing a sustainable procurement process.

The strategy has four central pillars, which are described in detail in the report:

People : Commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, diverse and growth focused workplace.

: Commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, diverse and growth focused workplace. Planet : Dedicated to a sustainable future that supports net zero

: Dedicated to a sustainable future that supports net zero Products : Commitment to promoting responsible production and consumption practices

: Commitment to promoting responsible production and consumption practices Principles: Commitment to being principled and ethical business.

Some highlights from the 2023 report include:

Since October 2023, 100% of our energy comes from REGO backed renewable energy suppliers

85% of our fleet is electric or hybrid and we’ve successfully concluded a trial switching from diesel to lithium ion powered fork lift trucks in our depots

Becoming a founding partner in the newly formed Construction Inclusion Coalition, championing women in the construction industry

Our Civils & Lintels colleagues raised £43,000 in 2023 for their chosen charity ‘Mates In Mind’, a charity which focus on raising awareness of mental health particularly in the construction industry

In 2023, we regularly donated to various community projects including; sand and wood for primary school sand pits, gardens and playground benches, build a memorial garden for a fire station and even gave Santa’s sleigh a refurb!

Huws Gray Group are committed to publishing a sustainability report annually with progress on the company’s journey towards a more sustainability future.

Dafydd Hughes from Huws Gray Group Sustainability Team commented;

“In 2023 we made significant progress in the ESG areas so are delighted to publish our first Sustainability Report and we look forward to being part of driving positive change within our industry.

We believe the key to success in sustainability is working together with our colleagues, customers, suppliers and stakeholders to make a positive impact on our people and planet.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals