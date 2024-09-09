Iconic Gull Wing bridge open

Thousands of Lowestoft residents made history today as they walked, wheeled and drove for the first time across the town’s new world-leading and unique Gull Wing bridge.



Lowestoft’s long-awaited third Lake Lothing crossing, which opened to the public on Saturday 7 September – heralds a new era of connectivity and regeneration for the town.



The new multi-million pound bridge, built on behalf of Suffolk County Council by leading civil engineering contractor Farrans, is a significant step forward for Lowestoft and promises to bring both immediate and long-term benefits to the town, its businesses and residents.



Cllr Matthew Hicks, Leader of Suffolk County Council, said:



“Today is a significant moment in Lowestoft’s proud history, and it was wonderful to see so many local people being part of it.



“The people of Lowestoft have waited decades for a third river crossing. Suffolk County Council promised to build it, and we have. I am delighted that we have delivered on that promise.



“The Gull Wing will not only serve as a vital transport link between north and south Lowestoft, but also stands as an iconic new landmark for the town. It represents a new era of development and prosperity for Lowestoft. I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community.”



The bridge not only addresses longstanding issues with traffic congestion but will also act as a catalyst for economic growth, attracting new investment and positioning Lowestoft as a dynamic and forward-looking commercial centre and community.



By providing another route over Lake Lothing, the Gull Wing bridge will significantly ease traffic congestion in the town centre, shortening journey times and improving journey reliability. Modern cycle and pedestrian facilities on either side will encourage more sustainable modes of transport and better connect communities on the north and south of the waterway.



The bridge is expected to attract new businesses and trade to the area, create new job opportunities and to streamline logistics and transportation – laying the foundation for continued growth in the town and surrounding area for many decades to come.



Tristram Browne, Project Manager at Farrans, said:



“Our team is proud to have delivered the iconic Gull Wing Bridge for the town of Lowestoft. We have been able to leave a lasting legacy not only with the completion of the bridge but also through our programme of social value and stakeholder engagement. During the delivery of this project we have employed 76 local people, provided apprenticeships, volunteered on local community projects and donated significant sums to local charities.



“We have brought the region on the journey of the bridge build with us, creating some memorable sights with the arrival of the bridge and bascule sections. It has been a pleasure to work on such a complex, technical project and we would like to thank the local community for their support.”



A rolling road closure will be in effect on the morning of Sunday 8th September, as the Tour of Britain crosses the Gull Wing during their preliminary ride-out ahead of the final stage between Lowestoft and Felixstowe.



The formal civic opening and naming ceremony for the bridge is set to take place on Tuesday 19th November. Additional details will be provided closer to the date.

