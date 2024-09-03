Keepmoat invests £83 million into regeneration project set to ‘breathe new life’ into Weston-super-Mare

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has committed to investing £83 million into revitalising a former RAF base in Weston-super-Mare as part of a wider regeneration scheme across the seaside town.

The Winterstoke Gate development, part of Parklands Village, will provide 425 high-quality new homes, with 135 set to be carbon neutral, while the remaining 290 will meet the anticipated Future Homes Standard – featuring a smart design and constructed using the latest eco-friendly materials to offer low-cost living to residents.

As part of its commitment to its partnership model, the housebuilder will also support North Somerset Council in creating 125 affordable homes at the development, which makes up part of the wider Parklands Village development being delivered alongside multiple partners.

The regeneration and expansion of the seaside town from Keepmoat will total £78 million, with an additional £5.6 million being invested in the local authority across multiple services including healthcare, education and local transportation.

Located between Mendip Hills and Golden Sands on the edge of Weston-super-Mare, Winterstoke Gate is a picturesque development with easy access to schools, supermarkets, restaurants and shops, ready to create a thriving new community.

John Owen, Land and Partnerships Director at Keepmoat, commented: “It’s extremely rewarding to hear positive feedback from residents and provide much needed housing to the area.

“At Keepmoat, we are committed to transforming communities and improving the lives of local people. Our Winterstoke Gate development is adding value to the area, providing much needed regeneration to Weston-super-Mare. We’re delighted to be able to offer 20 apprenticeships during the development of this project to upskill the industry’s future workforce.”

Councillor Mark Canniford, Executive Member for Placemaking and Economy, added: “Winterstoke Gate is the first major residential project to be taken forward as part of North Somerset’s Development Programme, so it’s great to see the progress made in creating this new community. The homes we’re building will meet top standards of sustainability and energy efficiency, cutting residents’ fuel bills and reducing their carbon footprints through modern, high quality design.

“We’re proud to be working with Keepmoat to provide a mix of affordable and accessible homes, so that vibrant and diverse communities can grow at Winterstoke Gate. Building on council-owned land has enabled us to prioritise this strong and community-focussed approach to housing development with an understanding of resident’s needs, fitting the development alongside other new community facilities including primary and secondary schools and a GP surgery.”

The site has also benefited from £10m from the Government’s Local Authority Accelerated Construction Fund administered by Homes England.

To find out more about the Winterstoke Gate development please visit: www.keepmoat.com/winterstoke-gate-weston-super-mare

