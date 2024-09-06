Local community broadly welcome regen plans for Grey Mare Lane estate following consultation

The regeneration masterplan for the Grey Mare Lane estate has been met with broad approval from the east Manchester community a new report going to the Council executive committee (Weds 11 September) has concluded.

At least 1,000 new homes to be built, including affordable housing and new green spaces

Regeneration programme to be delivered in partnership between Manchester City Council, Great Places, One Manchester and This City

The Council-built estate is more than 50years old and represents a key regeneration location as part of the ongoing transformation of east Manchester. (See notes to editors)

An 8-week consultation started in May this year and gathered feedback from local people via both online submissions and an in-person engagement event held in the estate. A community steering group made up of residents, elected members and Council officers also meet regularly to discuss and input into the planning process for the estate investment.

The masterplan is a high-level overview of the regeneration opportunities within the estate, which envisages a highly sustainable investment programme that will deliver at least 1,000 new homes – including a significant number of affordable homes and new green spaces.

Feedback from local residents included:

Eager to see a new focus and centre to the estate with shops, cafes and other community provisions

Respondents want to see more green spaces and trees

More affordable housing – alongside increased local services, such as a flexible community space alongside ongoing support for local charity, 4CT

New housing in the estate should provide a range of types and tenures, including family housing and apartments, creating improved housing options for new and existing tenants

Increased opportunity for play spaces for young people of all ages

Wider footpaths, safe crossings, electric vehicle charging points and improved walking and cycling routes

And to ensure parking provision is ample for the community

This feedback will be included in the final masterplan document for the estate, which will help guide investment in the area in the years to come.

Future investment in the Grey Mare Lane estate will include:

Opportunities to develop up to 1,000 new homes including significant new affordable housing in partnership with Great Places, One Manchester and the Council’s own housing company, This City.

To create a new heart and focal point of the estate with a new and improved retail and health offer – including a flexible community space

Upgrades to existing streets and introduction of new cycle lanes, pedestrian walking routes, sustainable drainage systems, and street greening

Improved green space with provision of play equipment for children of all ages

Introduction of a school street or play street between the East Manchester Academy and St Brigid’s School to promote safe streets for children

Reducing the number of lanes at the junction between Bell Crescent and Alan Turing Way

Creation of new access routes onto Grey Mare Lane from Newcombe Close and Raglan Close

Architect BDP have delivered the masterplan on behalf of the Grey Mare Lane partnership.

First Development sites – update

Concurrently with the masterplan consultation, Great Places Housing Group undertook targeted engagement around their development site at the corner of Grey Mare Lane and Ashton New Road.

The proposed scheme will deliver a block of 69 apartments for social rent providing a landmark gateway development into the Masterplan area.

A planning application for this site is expected to be submitted in the Autumn.

At the same time, One Manchester is continuing to prepare their development sites and demolitions are ongoing to enable future development.

Any affected residents have been part of this conversation for some time and we have made a commitment that anyone who has had to move to allow the regeneration of the estate will have the right to return to the estate if they want to.

Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, said:

“The feedback we receive directly from local people – both through the consultation and the community steering group – is quite often the most impactful. Knowing what a neighbourhood needs is best explained by the very people who live and use the area every day.

“Through this investment we will see at least 1,000 new homes – including lots of affordable homes – a new heart and focal point of the estate with new shops and community facilities, and lots more green and play spaces.

“Thank you to everyone who took part – your feedback will help guide future development proposals for the Grey Mare Lane estate, and we’re looking forward to the first planning applications being submitted late this year.”

Helen Spencer, Executive Director of Growth at Great Places, said:

“We’re delighted to see the community’s positive response to the Grey Mare Lane estate regeneration plans. The project is a great opportunity to provide much-needed affordable housing in the area and vibrant green spaces, enhancing residents’ quality of life.

“The feedback will provide invaluable input to ensure our planned developments meet the community’s needs, and we look forward to continuing to work with Manchester City Council, One Manchester, and This City to bring this vision to life.”

Barry Wears, Chief Financial Officer, One Manchester, said:

“It’s great to see things moving forward for the community. As we prepare our development sites and carry out necessary demolitions to make improvements for the community, we’re committed to making sure any affected residents are part of the conversation. We’ve pledged that those who’ve had to move due to the works will have the right to return to the estate if they want to. Our ongoing collaboration with partners and keeping the community involved will make sure that the development will boost the area and support the needs of local residents.”

