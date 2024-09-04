Newlands Property Group Expands Logistics Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Equites Property Fund’s UK Assets

Newlands Property Group Limited (NPGL) has successfully completed the acquisition of Equites Property Fund’s interests in the Equites Newlands Group Limited development platform. This strategic move includes the acquisition of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) linked to key logistics projects in Cambridge, Rushden, Northampton, and additional sites in Egham, Peterborough, and Goldthorpe, with certain conditions applied. Notably, joint control will be maintained between NPGL and Equites for projects near Newport Pagnell, Basingstoke, and Coton Park.

Russell Platt

Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners, highlighted the significance of this acquisition, underscoring the strategic value it adds to their portfolio. He commented, “This acquisition deepens our relationship with the Newlands team, allowing them to secure key assets from their previous partner, Equites. Additionally, it establishes favourable terms for the three projects where Newlands and Equites will continue to co-invest. With one of the largest land banks of strategic logistics sites in the UK, Newlands is well-placed to take advantage of current market conditions.”

Graham Pardoe

Graham Pardoe, CEO of Newlands Developments, shared this optimism, pointing out the imminent market availability of these logistics sites. “Our skilled team is poised to bring vital logistics sites to market. With our expansive land bank, we are ideally positioned to meet increasing demand and stimulate further investment in the logistics sector.”

NPGL, established in March 2024 through a collaboration between Newlands Developments and Forum Partners, aims to focus on the acquisition, development, and management of logistics and industrial projects throughout the UK, particularly in the Midlands and South East regions.

Since its founding in 2002, Forum Partners has deployed approximately $7.7 billion across 24 countries, with Newlands’ management delivering over 37 million square feet of space for major clients such as DHL and Amazon. Their current development pipeline includes 15 million square feet across 10 projects in the UK.