Panattoni completes last-mile, net zero carbon logistics development in sought-after Heathrow area

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has completed the speculative development of an 80,000 sq ft last-mile logistics development in the sought-after Heathrow area.

Panattoni Poyle 80 is a net zero carbon development that was built to a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’. The occupier will benefit from a 50m service yard, five dock doors, two level access doors, 12.5m clear internal height, and 37 car parking spaces with 20% EV charging provision.

Panattoni Poyle 80 is located on Horton Road at one of Greater London’s most established logistics locations near junction 14 of the M25, providing immediate access to the UK’s largest cargo terminal at Heathrow Airport. It is one of the sites in the south east that Panattoni acquired in 2023 for a combined £350 million, all of which provide value-add development opportunities in core markets where Panattoni can drive rental growth.

Alex Mitchell, Development Manager, South East and London, at Panattoni, said: “Poyle 80 represents a rare ultra-urban last-mile opportunity that is perfectly positioned to serve as a central distribution hub for businesses with global ambition. The facility’s proximity to Heathrow and the M25 ensures seamless access to both local and international markets, making it an ideal solution for companies focused on e-commerce and e-fulfilment operations”.

Letting agents at Panattoni Poyle 80 are DTRE and ACRE Capital Real Estate.

For more information please visit www.panattoni.co.uk/poyle

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals